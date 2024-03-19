Sporting Life
Neco Williams Wales

Wales vs Finland betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Jake Osgathorpe
15:10 · TUE March 19, 2024

Football betting tips: Euro 2024 qualifiers

1.5pts Neco Williams to win 2+ fouls at 11/10 (Sky Bet)

1pt Neco Williams 2+ total shots at 11/8 (Sky Bet)

1pt Wales to win to nil at 9/5 (BetVictor)

Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Thursday

TV channel: Viaplay Sports 1

Home 17/20 | Draw 23/10 | Away 18/5

Wales blew their chances of automatic qualification late in their campaign, drawing their final two matches in Armenia and at home to Turkey when two wins would have seen them advance.

Goals continue to be hard to come by for the Dragons, netting 10 times in their eight group games, highlighting their conservative approach under Rob Page.

Wales boss Rob Page
Wales boss Rob Page

Finland won six of their 10 group games, but four of those came against group no-hopers San Marino and Northern Ireland.

The Eagle-owls won three of their five away games, but did lose to the two sides to qualify (Denmark and Slovenia), conceding three in both of those clashes.

What are the best bets?

An aging Finland look poor in their last qualifier against San Marino, hardly putting the perennial minnows away in their 2-1 victory. The Finns did most of their good work in the group stage against the two worst sides with performances against those to finish in the top four pretty concerning.

Across such games they averaged just 0.71 xGF per game, a shocking attacking output that highlights their struggles to create chances. They are a defence-first team, and their 1.32 xGA per game across those matches is to be seen as a positive, but that lack of quality up top will hurt them.

Finland

That's because Wales are equally stingy in defence, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Page's side keep out their visitors in this one. The question then becomes, can Wales score?

I think, given their in form attacking trio of Harry Wilson, Brennan Johnson and Keiffer Moore, plus the raucous crowd in Cardiff, the answer is yes, so WALES TO WIN TO NIL appeals at 9/5.

Watch Williams

Neco Williams Wales

With Wales set to play a back five with wing-backs, bets involving NECO WILLIAMS appeal.

He plays as the left-sided wing-back for his country, meaning as a right-footed player he naturally drifts inside as opposed to outside.

This sees him pull the trigger often when he gets high up the field, and that he drifts towards the busy centre of the pitch, making his SHOT and FOULS WON prices look big here.

Neco Williams Wales stats

We can back Williams to have 2+ TOTAL SHOTS at 11/8 which looks large given he's averaged 2.09 shots per 90 in qualifying and this bet landed in four of his seven starts, failing to hit the required line against only Turkey (twice) and Croatia - better opponents than Finlans.

His 11/10 price TO WIN 2+ FOULS is also worth backing, with the Nottingham Forest wing-back winning 1.95 fouls per 90 in his sides qualifying campaign, with the bet landing in five of his seven starts.

BuildABet @ 18/1

  • Wales to win
  • Neco Williams 2+ total shots
  • Neco Williams to win 2+ fouls
  • 50+ booking points

Istvan Kovacs doesn't hesitate to flash the cards
Istvan Kovacs doesn't hesitate to flash the cards

The referee for this crucial Euro knockout game is a good one for card backers - Istvan Kovacs. He has dished an average of 5.5 cards per game this season, but when isolating just continental matches (Euro qualifiers, UCL etc.) that figure rises to 5.9.

Wales group games averaged a huge 5.5 cards per game, so 50+ booking points seems highly likely given the stakes of this clash.

Team news

Wales boss Rob Page has already been dealt a double defensive blow heading into Thursday's game, as Wycombe Wanderers' Joe Low and Swansea City's Ben Cabango have both withdrawn injured, while Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer is still recovering from his distressing on-field cardiac arrest.

However, the injury-plagued Aaron Ramsey has earned a surprise call-up. Page's biggest selection quandary arguably comes in goal, as all of Danny Ward, Wayne Hennessey, Tom King and Adam Davies have only been on the fringes of their club teams this season; the former is seemingly in line to get the nod despite not playing a single minute for Leicester City.

Similarly, Finland have also been hit by two concerns ahead of the playoffs, as Inter Miami midfielder Robert Taylor has withdrawn, and Middlesbrough striker Marcus Forss is doubtful with a leg injury.

Former Norwich City hero Teemu Pukki - now playing for Minnesota United - should earn his 119th cap at the tip of the attack and needs just one more goal to reach the 40-mark for his country.

Predicted line-ups

Wales: Ward; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Ampadu, Levitt, Williams; Wilson, Johnson; Moore

Finland: Hradecky; Soiri, Hoskonen, Jensen, Uronen; Kamara, Schuller, Jensen; Lod, Pukki, Pohjanpalo

Match facts

  • This will be Wales’ 16th meeting with Finland in all competitions – excluding the home nations and Republic of Ireland, they’ve only ever faced Czechia (18), Belgium (17) and Germany (17) more often.
  • Wales are unbeaten in their last four meetings with Finland in all competitions, most recently a 0-0 draw in a friendly in September 2021.
  • Finland lost their last away game against Wales 3-1 in November 2020. Prior to this, they had been unbeaten each of their last five such visits (W2 D3).
  • Wales have won their last two competitive meetings with Finland, both in the UEFA Nations League in 2020. They’ve never won three in a row against them before.
  • Wales have never won a European Championship play-off match, drawing and losing against each of Hungary in 1962/1963, Yugoslavia in 1976 and Russia in 2003. However, they did qualify for the 2022 World Cup via the play-offs.
  • This is Finland’s first ever appearance in the play-off rounds for either the World Cup or European Championship. They won six games in the group stages, their joint-most ever in a single EURO/World Cup qualifying campaign.
  • Daniel James has been involved in five goals in his last five home appearances for Wales (1 goal, 4 assists), scoring or assisting every 55 minutes across those appearances.
  • Teemu Pukki – who is Finland’s all-time leading scorer (39) and has won the second-most caps (118) behind Jari Litmanen (137) – has been involved in 17 goals in his last 18 UEFA European Championship qualifying appearances (12 goals, 5 assists).

Odds correct at 1510 (19/03/24)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

