Wales vs Finland betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Jake Osgathorpe is +60.7pts in profit for the 2023-24 football season

Wales blew their chances of automatic qualification late in their campaign, drawing their final two matches in Armenia and at home to Turkey when two wins would have seen them advance. Goals continue to be hard to come by for the Dragons, netting 10 times in their eight group games, highlighting their conservative approach under Rob Page.

Wales boss Rob Page

Finland won six of their 10 group games, but four of those came against group no-hopers San Marino and Northern Ireland. The Eagle-owls won three of their five away games, but did lose to the two sides to qualify (Denmark and Slovenia), conceding three in both of those clashes.

What are the best bets? An aging Finland look poor in their last qualifier against San Marino, hardly putting the perennial minnows away in their 2-1 victory. The Finns did most of their good work in the group stage against the two worst sides with performances against those to finish in the top four pretty concerning. Across such games they averaged just 0.71 xGF per game, a shocking attacking output that highlights their struggles to create chances. They are a defence-first team, and their 1.32 xGA per game across those matches is to be seen as a positive, but that lack of quality up top will hurt them.

That's because Wales are equally stingy in defence, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Page's side keep out their visitors in this one. The question then becomes, can Wales score? I think, given their in form attacking trio of Harry Wilson, Brennan Johnson and Keiffer Moore, plus the raucous crowd in Cardiff, the answer is yes, so WALES TO WIN TO NIL appeals at 9/5. CLICK HERE to back Wales to win to nil with Sky Bet

Watch Williams

With Wales set to play a back five with wing-backs, bets involving NECO WILLIAMS appeal. He plays as the left-sided wing-back for his country, meaning as a right-footed player he naturally drifts inside as opposed to outside. This sees him pull the trigger often when he gets high up the field, and that he drifts towards the busy centre of the pitch, making his SHOT and FOULS WON prices look big here.

We can back Williams to have 2+ TOTAL SHOTS at 11/8 which looks large given he's averaged 2.09 shots per 90 in qualifying and this bet landed in four of his seven starts, failing to hit the required line against only Turkey (twice) and Croatia - better opponents than Finlans. CLICK HERE to back Neco Williams 2+ total shots with Sky Bet His 11/10 price TO WIN 2+ FOULS is also worth backing, with the Nottingham Forest wing-back winning 1.95 fouls per 90 in his sides qualifying campaign, with the bet landing in five of his seven starts. CLICK HERE to back Neco Williams 2+ total shots with Sky Bet

BuildABet @ 18/1 Wales to win

Neco Williams 2+ total shots

Neco Williams to win 2+ fouls

50+ booking points CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

Istvan Kovacs doesn't hesitate to flash the cards

The referee for this crucial Euro knockout game is a good one for card backers - Istvan Kovacs. He has dished an average of 5.5 cards per game this season, but when isolating just continental matches (Euro qualifiers, UCL etc.) that figure rises to 5.9. Wales group games averaged a huge 5.5 cards per game, so 50+ booking points seems highly likely given the stakes of this clash.

Team news Wales boss Rob Page has already been dealt a double defensive blow heading into Thursday's game, as Wycombe Wanderers' Joe Low and Swansea City's Ben Cabango have both withdrawn injured, while Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer is still recovering from his distressing on-field cardiac arrest. However, the injury-plagued Aaron Ramsey has earned a surprise call-up. Page's biggest selection quandary arguably comes in goal, as all of Danny Ward, Wayne Hennessey, Tom King and Adam Davies have only been on the fringes of their club teams this season; the former is seemingly in line to get the nod despite not playing a single minute for Leicester City. Similarly, Finland have also been hit by two concerns ahead of the playoffs, as Inter Miami midfielder Robert Taylor has withdrawn, and Middlesbrough striker Marcus Forss is doubtful with a leg injury. Former Norwich City hero Teemu Pukki - now playing for Minnesota United - should earn his 119th cap at the tip of the attack and needs just one more goal to reach the 40-mark for his country.

Predicted line-ups Wales: Ward; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Ampadu, Levitt, Williams; Wilson, Johnson; Moore Finland: Hradecky; Soiri, Hoskonen, Jensen, Uronen; Kamara, Schuller, Jensen; Lod, Pukki, Pohjanpalo