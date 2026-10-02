Wales vs Denmark predictions, tips & Nations League preview

Football betting tips: Nations League
1pt Wales to win and both teams to score at 6/1 (General)
Kick-off: 19:45 BST, Thursday
TV: BBC One Wales/BBC Two
Live odds, form and stats
Craig Bellamy cut a mightily relieved figure as Wales ended a six-game winless run by beating 10-man Norway 2-1 in Cardiff on Thursday night.
Results are only half the story, with the 47-year-old having to rebuild his relationship with supporters after holding talks with Burnley in the summer, all of which he feels he has been unfairly criticised for.
Despite being placed in a very strong Nations League A group, and being without a handful of regular starters, their performances have been solid.
A battling 1-0 defeat in Lisbon has aged well, with Portugal subsequently scoring six times in away wins over Norway and Denmark, while in Copenhagen the match was evenly poised when Ben Davies put through his own net to gift the hosts the first of two second-half goals.
Perhaps the Red Dragons had earned their luck by the time Norway's Torbjorn Heggem was sent off for a last-man foul on Dan James, and then goalkeeper Orjan Nyland got his positioning wrong to allow Neco Williams to take full advantage from the free-kick.
Denmark are 4/5 in places, which feels incredibly short for a team whose results simply do not justify such favouritism.
While still a decent team, this is not the side who were consistently ranked in the world's top 10 for the five years up to 2022 World Cup. Since being knocked out of that tournament with just a point they have been on a gradual decline, also failing to win a match at Euro 2024.
Brian Riemer took over in the October after that tournament and W8 D4 L6 isn't great in itself but his competitive record is even worse: W6 D3 L6.
They have won only two of their past eight matches and struggled defensively, conceding 15 goals in their last seven competitive fixtures.
WALES are therefore a tempting bet at 3/1 but given that the Danes have scored twice in all three Nations League games so far, combining the HOME WIN & BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE for what is a sizeable 6/1 is advised instead.
Odd correct at 15:45 BST (2/10/26)
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