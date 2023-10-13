Wales vs Croatia betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Wales play host to Croatia in a crucial Group D match-up in Cardiff. Liam Kelly previews the game a provides a best bet.

Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Sunday TV channel: S4C, Viaplay Sports 1, BBC iPlayer Home 29/10 | Draw 11/5 | Away 19/20

It's the problem Wales have in needing to play catch-up in Group D — a must-result in Latvia last time out is inevitably followed by a must-result at home to Croatia, and so on and so forth. Hosting Croatia is a significantly tougher game, however, especially after Sunday's visitors lost 1-0 at home to Turkey on Thursday and also find themselves in a more precarious position than once thought.

Some sort of result against Croatia is certainly not out of the question. After all, Wales earned a 1-1 draw in Split in March, but it was a last-minute desperation equaliser after Robert Page's side were fairly outplayed. Playing in Cardiff is a huge positive for Wales, though, and coming off the back of a dominant friendly win over Gibraltar, I wouldn't like to bet against them getting something at the prices.

What are the best bets? Indeed, little in the way of the general markets make much appeal from a betting perspective, but CROATIA 14+ TOTAL SHOTS does take my fancy at 8/11 with Sky Bet. It's easy to envisage the away side having the majority of the ball considering the quality they possess and, as mentioned, Croatia dominated play in the reverse fixture despite holding the lead for much of it. Zlatko Dalić's side registered a total of 19 shots on that occasion and have breached a total of 14 attempts in three of their other four matches, just falling short in an excellent away win in Turkey. A total of 14+ shots looks attainable again here, then.

BuildABet @ 24/1 Croatia 14+ total shots

Luka Modrić 1+ assists

If Croatia are expected to be on top then it is not a huge stretch to imagine Luka Modrić to be the creative force for the visitors. Their midfield should cause Wales a number of issues, so adding Jordan James to record 3+ tackles in the home side's engine room appears a good addition to the BuildABet.

Team news

Wales' Ben Davies

Ben Davies should be named Wales captain in Aaron Ramsey's absence through injury. Harry Wilson and Dan James could return to the line-up after sitting on the bench for their Gibraltar friendly, while Charlie Savage may retain his place after impressing in that game. Croatia will have to do without Andrej Kramaric and Luka Ivanusec, who are both injured.