Sporting Life
wales v belgium

Wales vs Belgium tips, predictions, best bets and World Cup qualifying preview

By Joe Townsend
Football
Mon October 13, 2025 · 23 min ago

Football betting tips: World Cup qualifiers

1pt Belgium to win and over 2.5 goals at 7/4 (Sky Bet)

1pt Neco Williams to be shown a card at 3/1 (Sky Bet)

0.5pt Jeremy Doku to provide 1+ assists at 18/5 (General)

0.5pt Doku to score anytime at 7/2 (Paddy Power, Sky Bet)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 19:45 BST, Monday

TV: BBC One Wales/BBC Three

Live odds, form and stats

Has the early momentum of Craig Bellamy’s reign started to run out or is it a mistake to read too much into the results of a couple of friendlies?

Thursday’s 3-0 defeat by England followed Wales' 1-0 home loss to Canada. Prior to that they won 1-0 in Kazakhstan to keep their World Cup qualification hopes very much alive. The match immediately prior saw them fall to a late 4-3 defeat away to Monday’s opponents.

It took an 88th-minute Kevin De Bruyne winner to settle that madcap encounter, one the hosts led 3-0 inside half an hour, only for a roaring Wales fightback to take them to the verge of what would have been a priceless point.

The significance of this meeting went up another notch at the weekend when North Macedonia somehow escaped Ghent with a goalless draw, meaning it is in fact they who currently top Group J with 12 points - although they have played a game more than both Belgium (11 points) and Wales (10).

It's quite remarkable that Rudi Garcia's side have taken only two points from their meetings with the Macedonians, scoring once from 42 shots and 5.31 expected goals (xG), and it feels unlikely Wales will be quite so fortunate at Cardiff City Stadium.

wales v belgium

In June's reverse fixture it was only a mistimed punch by Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels, connecting with Wales defender Chris Mepham rather than the ball, and the intervention of the VAR that prevented what looked like it could end up being a landslide home win.

There is a huge gap in quality between these teams and it wouldn't surprise me if plenty of people were happy to take the straight away win at 4/5, but instead I'm taking BELGIUM TO WIN AND OVER 2.5 GOALS at 7/4.

The visitors' last five victories have all come in this manner, and so have two of the three defeats suffered by Wales under Bellamy.

NECO WILLIAMS is also worth backing TO BE SHOWN A CARD at 3/1 as he faces a difficult evening against Manchester City's in-form winger JEREMY DOKU.

The Forest full-back scythed down England's Anthony Gordon and was booked after just 27 minutes last week, which takes some doing in a friendly.

DOKU has been menace for opposition right-backs this season, with it a rarity that his direct opponent is not sanctioned by the referee.

He was a handful when these sides met last, scoring, having a further four shots on goal, completing five dribbles and being fouled on four occasions.

Doku is a top price of 17/10 to SCORE OR ASSIST with Paddy Power, which is worth taking in itself, but if you are able to split your stake instead, it is better value to take the general 18/5 about 1+ ASSISTS and 7/2 for him TO SCORE ANYTIME with Sky Bet or Paddy Power.

Odds correct at 0930 BST (13/10/25)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS