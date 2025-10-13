Wales vs Belgium tips, predictions, best bets and World Cup qualifying preview

Football betting tips: World Cup qualifiers 1pt Belgium to win and over 2.5 goals at 7/4 (Sky Bet) 1pt Neco Williams to be shown a card at 3/1 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Jeremy Doku to provide 1+ assists at 18/5 (General) 0.5pt Doku to score anytime at 7/2 (Paddy Power, Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 19:45 BST, Monday TV: BBC One Wales/BBC Three Live odds, form and stats

Has the early momentum of Craig Bellamy’s reign started to run out or is it a mistake to read too much into the results of a couple of friendlies? Thursday’s 3-0 defeat by England followed Wales' 1-0 home loss to Canada. Prior to that they won 1-0 in Kazakhstan to keep their World Cup qualification hopes very much alive. The match immediately prior saw them fall to a late 4-3 defeat away to Monday’s opponents. It took an 88th-minute Kevin De Bruyne winner to settle that madcap encounter, one the hosts led 3-0 inside half an hour, only for a roaring Wales fightback to take them to the verge of what would have been a priceless point. The significance of this meeting went up another notch at the weekend when North Macedonia somehow escaped Ghent with a goalless draw, meaning it is in fact they who currently top Group J with 12 points - although they have played a game more than both Belgium (11 points) and Wales (10). It's quite remarkable that Rudi Garcia's side have taken only two points from their meetings with the Macedonians, scoring once from 42 shots and 5.31 expected goals (xG), and it feels unlikely Wales will be quite so fortunate at Cardiff City Stadium.