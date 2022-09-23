Wales are bottom of their Nations League group as they host Poland in Cardiff on Sunday. Liam Kelly has two best bets.

Football betting tips: Nations League 1pt Wales to beat Poland at 8/5 (General) 1pt Gareth Bale 3+ total shots at 4/5 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The availability of Gareth Bale is perhaps the biggest question entering this match-up, with thoughts moving toward the World Cup. His 66th minute entrance against Belgium on Thursday suggests Wales' talisman might be in the starting line-up for a game his nation have to win if they have any ambitions of staying in Nations League A. Still, the scale of Bale's involvement may not be the be-all and end-all in terms of the Dragons winning this game. After all, Wales fielded a significantly weakened team in the reverse fixture, acquitting themselves very well in a 2-1 defeat in Wrocław, only conceding two goals in the final 20 minutes.

With little preparation time left before their historic trip to Qatar, Robert Page will undoubtedly play a strengthened team, so it's not a stretch to think Wales can win in Cardiff. Their performance in Belgium does nothing to put me off the 8/5 available about WALES TO WIN, either. Encouragement should be taken despite the expected defeat. CLICK HERE to back Wales to win with Sky Bet Poland's only win in this edition of the Nations League was in the opening home fixture versus Wales. Since then, they've picked up just one point in four games. Goals have been especially hard to come by lately, failing to test both Belgium and The Netherlands as hosts.

It would be wise to check the starting line-ups first, but the 4/5 on offer at Sky Bet for GARETH BALE to record 3+ TOTAL SHOTS makes appeal. CLICK HERE to back Gareth Bale 3+ total shots with Sky Bet Bale's Wales record is unparalleled and he undoubtedly targets top performances for his country these days. However, even in the limited time - and perhaps limited motivation - in his short period with LAFC, Bale has posted an average of 3.51 shots per 90 minutes. While he may not last the 90 minutes in this match, Bale has enough to breach a 2.5 line as the focal point of the Wales attack in a winnable match.

Wales v Poland score prediction and best bets 1pt Wales to beat Poland at 8/5 (General)

1pt Gareth Bale 3+ total shots at 4/5 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Wales 2-0 Poland (Sky Bet odds: 10/1) Odds correct 1600 BST (23/09/22)