Wales caretaker manager Robert Page
Wales caretaker manager Robert Page

Wales Euro 2020 squad: Cardiff's Rubin Colwill, 19, a shock inclusion

By Sporting Life
20:55 · SUN May 30, 2021

Nineteen-year-old Cardiff midfielder Rubin Colwill has been included in Wales’ Euro 2020 squad after just 191 minutes of senior football.

Colwill is the surprise name in a 26-man squad skippered by Gareth Bale and containing the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Daniel James, Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon.

There are eight survivors from the group which reached the Euro 2016 semi-finals in France – Bale, Ramsey, Ben Davies, Chris Gunter, Danny Ward, Joe Allen, Jonny Williams and Wayne Hennessey.

But it is the selection of Colwill, who began the season playing academy football and did not make his senior Cardiff debut until February, that will raise the eyebrows.

Neath-born Colwill has made just six Cardiff appearances, with just over three hours under his belt in the Sky Bet Championship for Mick McCarthy’s Bluebirds.

As expected, Hal Robson-Kanu – released by West Brom last week – missed out after being left out of the recent training camp.

Derby forward Tom Lawrence and Schalke winger Rabbi Matondo were also overlooked, with Swansea’s Ben Cabango selected ahead of Luton central defender Tom Lockyer.

Wales' 26-man squad for Euro 2020

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward, Adam Davies.

Defenders: Chris Gunter, Ben Davies, Connor Roberts, Ethan Ampadu, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, James Lawrence, Neco Williams, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Ben Cabango.

Midfielders: Aaron Ramsey, Joe Allen, Jonny Williams, Harry Wilson, Daniel James, David Brooks, Joe Morrell, Matt Smith, Dylan Levitt, Rubin Colwill.

Forwards: Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore, Tyler Roberts.

