Virgil van Dijk was taken off at half-time
Virgil van Dijk set for spell on sidelines following hamstring injury

By Tom Carnduff
11:06 · WED January 04, 2023

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is set for a spell on the sidelines following a hamstring injury sustained in the Reds' 3-1 loss to Brentford.

Various reports claim that the injury - which forced him off at half-time - is worse than first feared and the Netherlands international will be unavailable for selection by Jurgen Klopp.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Klopp said: "Virgil felt his hamstring a little bit. He said he was fine but when I said ‘we don’t take any risks’ the physios were quite happy with that.

"I think it’s nothing serious, but that’s why we changed him."

Liverpool without Virgil van Dijk in 20/21

The news hasn't been positive in the days that have followed though, with Ibrahima Konaté and Joel Matip likely to be the Reds' centre-back pairing for the next few weeks at least.

The defender missed the majority of the 20/21 season after a collision in the Merseyside derby against Everton - one that kept him out of action for over nine months.

Without van Dijk, Liverpool conceded 29 goals across their 33 Premier League games, but the underlying numbers highlight that this should have been more.

The 41.3 expected goals against (xGA) averaged out at 1.25 per game - that was a figure higher than they posted in the entire 21/22 campaign (35.8 xGA).

