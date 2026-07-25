Vinicius Junior next club odds: Arsenal now 6/4 to sign Real Madrid star

Arsenal have moved into 6/4 to sign Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid after reports of interest from the Premier League champions.
The Athletic's David Ornstein reports that the Gunners are 'exploring' a move for the Brazilian, who has one year left on his contract.
He was into 3/1 for the move to Arsenal on Sunday, although that has since shortened once again. Real Madrid are still odds-on favourites to be his club in September.
Arsenal have been looking to bolster their wide options and signed Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge earlier this week, potentially paving the way for Gabriel Martinelli to join Leandro Trossard in leaving the club.
Vinicius Junior next club odds (via Sky Bet)
- Real Madrid - 4/9
- Arsenal - 6/4
- PSG - 11/1
- Manchester City - 12/1
- Chelsea - 14/1
- Any Saudi Club - 18/1
- Manchester United - 25/1
- Liverpool - 33/1
- Newcastle - 50/1
Market is 'next club on 1st September 2026' - odds correct at 14:40 BST (27/07/26)
And Vinicius Junior has emerged as a surprise target, though The Telegraph reports that returning Real boss, Jose Mourinho, would rather keep hold of the winger.
Some reports from Spain suggest a new contract is unlikely but that Liverpool would only move for the player at the end of his current deal and the betting says he'll be staying put or moving to North London.
Arsenal are favourites to sign John Stones from Manchester City, while they remain single-figure prices to sign each of Alex Scott, Julian Alvarez, Eli Junior Kroupi, and Ismaila Sarr.
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