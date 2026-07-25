Vinicius Junior next club odds: Arsenal 2/1 to sign Real Madrid star

Arsenal are 2/1 to sign Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid after reports of interest from the Premier League champions.

The Athletic's David Ornstein reports that the Gunners are 'exploring' a move for the Brazilian, who has one year left on his contract. Arsenal have been looking to bolster their wide options and signed Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge earlier this week, potentially paving the way for Gabriel Martinelli to join Leandro Trossard in leaving the club.

🚨 EXCL: Arsenal exploring move to sign Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid. #AFC interest early stage + clubs not yet in talks but idea approved at all levels. Much rests on contract process as no breakthrough yet & #RMFC do not want free exit @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/qYdS5vlfE6 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 25, 2026

Vinicius Junior next club odds (via Sky Bet) Real Madrid - 8/15

Arsenal - 2/1

Any Saudi Arabian club - 9/1

Man City - 10/1

PSG - 11/1

Chelsea - 14/1

Liverpool - 22/1 Market is 'next club on 1st September 2026' - odds correct at 21:05 BST (25/07/26)