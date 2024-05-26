Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Vincent Kompany

Vincent Kompany: Bayern Munich agree £10.2m compensation for Burnley boss

By Sporting Life
14:44 · SUN May 26, 2024

Bayern Munich have agreed a compensation fee of £10.2million with Burnley for Vincent Kompany to become their new manager, according to reports.

The German giants have endured frustration in their bid to find a replacement for Thomas Tuchel after it was announced in February that he would depart the Allianz Arena this summer.

Tuchel was unable to bow out with silverware and talks over him potentially staying on collapsed, and Bayern seem to have landed on Kompany as their new boss.

Tuchel’s farewell ended on a sour note with Bayern losing 4-2 to Hoffenheim on the final day of the season, meaning they subsequently slipped to a third-placed finish in the Bundesliga table.

Following attempts to hire Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso and Austria boss Ralf Rangnick, Bayern appear to have switched focus to Clarets chief Kompany, despite him being unable to prevent relegation from the Premier League this season.

The former Manchester City defender began his managerial career with Anderlecht in Belgium before joining Burnley in 2022 and is contracted to the club until 2028.

He led the Clarets to promotion after they claimed the Sky Bet Championship crown with 101 points during the 2022-23 campaign.

However, the Premier League was a different story and Burnley’s relegation from the top flight was confirmed against Tottenham on May 12, with the side only picking up five wins from 38 games.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo