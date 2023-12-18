Urawa Red Diamonds vs Manchester City betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Yes, Manchester City have appeared off it in recent weeks, winning just one of their last six Premier League games, but they head to the Club World Cup with a coach who takes this competition extremely seriously. This will be the fourth time Pep Guardiola has managed a team in the CWC, and he has won the title on all three previous occasions.

Urawa Red Diamonds won the 2022 AFC (Asian Football Confederation) Champions League to qualify for this, and knocked out Mexican CONCACAF Champions League winners León in the last round, but this is a huge step up. The Japanese side haven't had the best of 2023 campaigns either, knocked out in the group stage of this season's AFC Champions League and finishing only fourth in the J-League.

What are the best bets? This should be a pretty straightforward game for Manchester City, who are expected to field as strong a side as possible. Taking MANCHESTER CITY TO WIN TO NIL appeals at a shade of odds-on as, despite their recent run of conceding goals, they are still posting excellent underlying data against better teams than Urawa. Across their last 10 matches in all competitions, Pep's side have allowed an average of just 1.03 xGA per game, holding Liverpool to 0.55 and Tottenham to 0.54 in that stretch.

Also, interestingly, they have conceded eight shots or fewer in seven of those 10 games, completely stifling Young Boys in the Champions League, with the Swiss side failing to register a single attempt. Urawa are hardly a free-scoring team either, netting only 42 times in 34 J-League matches.

Team news Urawa's semi-final victory against Leon on Friday came at quite a cost for the Red Devils, as left-back Takahiro Akimoto, right-back Takahiro Sekine and winger Tomoaki Okubo were all forced off in the second half with injuries of an unspecified nature. Thankfully for boss Maciej Skorza, his full-back ranks are well-stocked at the minute, and former Marseille defender Hiroki Sakai - who has recently made a full recovery from a knee injury - could now be called upon to deputise for Sekine at the back. Manchester City are likely to remain without Kevin De Bruyne, while Erling Haaland (foot) and Jeremy Doku (muscle) were also absent from the draw with Crystal Palace at the weekend.

All three players have been named in Guardiola's travelling party, but it would be a shock to see De Bruyne given the thumbs-up from the medical team, while Haaland should also be spared ahead of a potential final or third-place play-off, allowing Julian Alvarez another opportunity to impress as City's main marksman. Guardiola limited himself to just one in-game change on Saturday, but the Catalan coach should not hesitate to ring the changes for the semi-final, offering hope to all of Matheus Nunes, Mateo Kovacic, Kalvin Phillips and Stefan Ortega.

Predicted line-ups Urawa Red Diamonds: Nishikawa; Sakai, Scholz, Hoibraten, Ogiwara; Iwao, Ito; Schalk, Yasui, Koizumi; Kante Manchester City: Ortega; Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Gomez; Nunes, Kovacic; Bobb, Silva, Grealish; Alvarez