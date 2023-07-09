United States great Megan Rapinoe to retire at end of 2023 season

United States forward Megan Rapinoe has announced she will retire at the end of the season.

Rapinoe, 38, helped the USA win the last two World Cups as well as a gold medal at the London Olympics in 2012. Following the upcoming World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, Rapinoe will play out the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League campaign at long-time club OL Reign before hanging up her boots. “I’ve been able to have such an incredible career and this game has brought me all over the world and allowed me to meet so many amazing people,” Rapinoe said on ussoccer.com.

“I feel incredibly grateful to have played as long as I have, to be as successful as we’ve been, and to have been a part of a generation of players who undoubtedly left the game better than they found it. “To be able to play one last World Cup and one last NWSL season and go out on my own terms is incredibly special. “I want to thank my family for being by my side all these years. Thanks to all my team-mates and coaches all the way back to my first days in Redding, on to college at the University of Portland and of course thanks to US Soccer, the Seattle Reign and especially (my partner) Sue (Bird), for everything. “I will forever cherish the friendships and support over the years in this game and I am beyond excited for one last ride with the national team and the Reign.”

