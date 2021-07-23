Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
News
Tips
Transfer Centre
Euro 2020
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Jadon Sancho has joined Manchester United
Jadon Sancho has joined Manchester United

Manchester United complete signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund

By Sporting Life
13:51 · FRI July 23, 2021

Manchester United have completed the signing of winger Jadon Sancho on a five-year deal.

The 21-year-old England international – a former Manchester City youth team player – has joined from Borussia Dortmund in a £73million deal.

United have finally got their man 12 months after first registering their interest only to be put off by the Bundesliga club insisting on a £100m fee.

Sancho is United’s second signing of the summer after back-up goalkeeper Tom Heaton arrived on a two-year contract earlier this month.

Download the free Sporting Life app for Apple and Android devices

“I’ll always be grateful to Dortmund for giving me the opportunity to play first team football, although I always knew that I would return to England one day,” Sancho told manutd.com.

“The chance to join Manchester United is a dream come true and I just cannot wait to perform in the Premier League.

“This is a young and exciting squad and I know, together, we can develop into something special to bring the success that the fans deserve.

“I am looking forward to working with the manager and his coaching team to further develop my game.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes United can benefit by releasing the youngster’s “untapped talent”.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

“Jadon epitomises the type of player I want to bring to the club, he is a forward player in the best traditions of Manchester United,” he told the club website.

“He will form an integral part of my squad for years to come and we look forward to seeing him blossom.

“His goals and assists records speak for themselves and he will also bring tremendous pace, flair and creativity to the team.

“Old Trafford will give him the platform he needs to release his untapped talent and perform at the highest level.

“For a player of his age, Jadon has already achieved a great deal and showed the courage to go and prove himself abroad.

“We all look forward to welcoming Jadon to the squad as we prepare for the new campaign.”

Can Jadon Sancho replace the injured Marcus Rashford?
CLICK TO READ: Can Jadon Sancho replace the injured Marcus Rashford?

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS