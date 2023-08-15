UEFA Super Cup tips: Man City vs Sevilla best bets, BuildABet and preview

This annual meeting between the Champions League and Europa League winners should generally be a mismatch. However, the UEFA Super Cup is often a hotly-contested game. Of course, Manchester City are strong favourites to add this trophy to their ever-growing cabinet, but not one person can question the credentials of Sevilla in European football at this point.

The style of José Luis Mendilibar teams lends itself to knockout football, solidity through organisation with a counter-attacking threat, so it wasn't a huge surprise that he turned around the Spanish side's fortunes in limited time last term. Still, the Europa League winners lack the requisite quality to beat City in my opinion, a winning machine that almost bore neutrals with their class. Can Sevilla keep it relatively close, though? Perhaps. Despite the 3-0 victory, City were a little disjointed in periods against Burnley and face a much sterner test in Greece on Wednesday night.

Erik Lamela is always a solid candidate to be shown a card given his rash style of defending. He fouled an opposition five times in Sevilla's first game of the La Liga season at the weekend Manchester City are big threat from set-pieces now and should have more than enough dangerous possession to give themselves a chance of reaching at least six corners. Score prediction: Manchester City 2-0 Sevilla

Team news

Manchester City will be without Kevin De Bruyne after he re-aggravated the hamstring that was injured in last season's Champions League final. Rúben Dias and Bernardo Silva did not travel with the squad, either. John Stones and Kyle Walker are doubts for this game despite being with the squad. Centre-back Tanguy Nianzou is Sevilla's only confirmed absentee, out with a hamstring injury, while Marcao continues to manage a quadriceps injury.