Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Manchester City's Rodri and Erling Haaland

UEFA Super Cup tips: Man City vs Sevilla best bets, BuildABet and preview

By Liam Kelly
17:18 · TUE August 15, 2023

Football betting tips: UEFA Super Cup

1.5pts Manchester City to win and Under 3.5 Goals in the match at 6/5 (Coral)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Wednesday

TV channel: TNT Sports 1

Home 1/3 | Draw 17/4 | Away 15/2

This annual meeting between the Champions League and Europa League winners should generally be a mismatch.

However, the UEFA Super Cup is often a hotly-contested game.

Of course, Manchester City are strong favourites to add this trophy to their ever-growing cabinet, but not one person can question the credentials of Sevilla in European football at this point.

Sky Bet offer Acca £40 -> https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-choose-your-welcome-offer-sos-2023?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=688&dcmp=SL_ACQ_ACQBXG30

The style of José Luis Mendilibar teams lends itself to knockout football, solidity through organisation with a counter-attacking threat, so it wasn't a huge surprise that he turned around the Spanish side's fortunes in limited time last term.

Still, the Europa League winners lack the requisite quality to beat City in my opinion, a winning machine that almost bore neutrals with their class.

Can Sevilla keep it relatively close, though? Perhaps.

Despite the 3-0 victory, City were a little disjointed in periods against Burnley and face a much sterner test in Greece on Wednesday night.

What are the best bets?

As a result, the odds-against available for MANCHESTER CITY TO WIN AN UNDER 3.5 GOALS IN THE MATCH makes appeal at the prices.

Sporting Life New Season new kit

BuildABet @ 13/1

  • Manchester City to win
  • Under 3.5 Goals
  • Erik Lamela to be carded
  • 6+ Manchester City corners

CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

Erik Lamela is always a solid candidate to be shown a card given his rash style of defending. He fouled an opposition five times in Sevilla's first game of the La Liga season at the weekend

Manchester City are big threat from set-pieces now and should have more than enough dangerous possession to give themselves a chance of reaching at least six corners.

Score prediction: Manchester City 2-0 Sevilla (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)

Team news

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City will be without Kevin De Bruyne after he re-aggravated the hamstring that was injured in last season's Champions League final.

Rúben Dias and Bernardo Silva did not travel with the squad, either. John Stones and Kyle Walker are doubts for this game despite being with the squad.

Centre-back Tanguy Nianzou is Sevilla's only confirmed absentee, out with a hamstring injury, while Marcao continues to manage a quadriceps injury.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City: Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Gvardiol, Aké; Rodri, Kovačić, Álvarez; Foden, Grealish, Haaland

Sevilla: Bounou; Navas, Badé, Gudelj, Acuña; Fernando, Rakitić, Jordan; Ocampos, Lamela, En-Nesyri

Odds correct at 1600 BST (15/08/23)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS