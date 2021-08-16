UEFA Champions League: Who should qualify for knockout stage?

Odds and probabilities correct before opening night of group-stage action.
With the the Champions League returning, we take a look at the full group-stage draw using our statistical probabilities, assessing who should qualify for the knockout stage.
This season's draw ensured some mouthwatering match-ups, with holders Chelsea pitted against Juventus, and last term's runners-up Manchester City set to take on Lionel Messi's Paris St Germain.
Meanwhile, six-time winners Liverpool will return to the scene of their 2019 triumph in the competition, the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, after being paired with Atletico Madrid and Manchester United face a Europa League final rematch against Villarreal.
Other eye-catching pairings saw Inter Milan pitted against Real Madrid in Group D and Bayern Munich facing Barcelona in Group E.
