UEFA Champions League: Who should qualify for knockout stage?

With the the Champions League returning, we take a look at the full group-stage draw using our statistical probabilities, assessing who should qualify for the knockout stage.

This season's draw ensured some mouthwatering match-ups, with holders Chelsea pitted against Juventus, and last term's runners-up Manchester City set to take on Lionel Messi's Paris St Germain.

Meanwhile, six-time winners Liverpool will return to the scene of their 2019 triumph in the competition, the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, after being paired with Atletico Madrid and Manchester United face a Europa League final rematch against Villarreal.

Other eye-catching pairings saw Inter Milan pitted against Real Madrid in Group D and Bayern Munich facing Barcelona in Group E.