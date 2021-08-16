Sporting Life
UEFA Champions League draw was made in Istanbul
UEFA Champions League: Who should qualify for knockout stage?

By Sporting Life
09:57 · WED September 15, 2021

Odds and probabilities correct before opening night of group-stage action.

With the the Champions League returning, we take a look at the full group-stage draw using our statistical probabilities, assessing who should qualify for the knockout stage.

This season's draw ensured some mouthwatering match-ups, with holders Chelsea pitted against Juventus, and last term's runners-up Manchester City set to take on Lionel Messi's Paris St Germain.

Meanwhile, six-time winners Liverpool will return to the scene of their 2019 triumph in the competition, the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, after being paired with Atletico Madrid and Manchester United face a Europa League final rematch against Villarreal.

Other eye-catching pairings saw Inter Milan pitted against Real Madrid in Group D and Bayern Munich facing Barcelona in Group E.

UEFA Champions League group stage full draw

Group A

Champions League Group A forecasts based on our xG model
Group B

Champions League Group B forecasts based on our xG model
Group C

Champions League Group C forecasts based on our xG model
Group D

Champions League Group D forecasts based on our xG model
Group E

Champions League Group E forecasts based on our xG model
Group F

Champions League Group F forecasts based on our xG model
Group G

Champions League Group G forecasts based on our xG model
Group H

Champions League Group H forecasts based on our xG model
