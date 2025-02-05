Tyrell Malacia leaves Man Utd on loan to PSV Eindhoven

Manchester United’s Dutch defender Tyrell Malacia has joined PSV Eindhoven on loan for the remainder of the season, the Premier League club have announced.
It is understood the Eredivisie leaders will pay the 25-year-old’s wages in full while they have also obtained an option to buy the player in the summer.
The Netherlands international has been rebuilding his fitness after returning to action in November following a 17-month lay-off with injury troubles.
He joined United in a £13million switch from Feyenoord in 2022 and is contracted until the end of next season.
A statement read: “Manchester United defender Tyrell Malacia will spend the rest of the 2024-25 season on loan with Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven.
“After working hard to rebuild his fitness and match sharpness, Malacia returned to action earlier this campaign and the Netherlands international has played eight times under Ruben Amorim.
“It has been agreed that Tyrell will now link up with Peter Bosz’s side in his home country for the rest of this season.”
The move was completed before the closure of the Dutch transfer window on Tuesday.
