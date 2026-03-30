Tuesday best bets: World Cup qualifiers 31 March 2026

Football betting tips: World Cup qualifiers Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Italy 2.5pts Nikola Katic 1+ total shot at 23/20 (Betway) - min price 8/11 1pt Red card in the match at 24/5 (William Hill) 0.5pt Bosnia to win and Nikola Vasilj to be carded at 55/1 (bet365) Czechia vs Denmark 2pts Tomas Chory to commit 2+ fouls at 17/20 (William Hill) - min price 4/6 1.5pts Denmark to win at 19/20 (General) ***All games kick-off at 19:45 BST and all tips settle in 90 minutes Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Italy Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 GMT

TV channel: Amazon Prime PPV

Live odds, form and stats Bosnia & Herzegovina take on Italy for the right to play at the 2026 World Cup, with the winner getting to play one of the host nations, Canada, in one of the tournament's opening games. The dynamics of this clash are intriguing, with Bosnia having home field advantage but Italy having a rest advantage given they got the job done in 90 minutes while their opponents needed penalties. Gennaro Gattuso's side are the strong favourites to advance and book their tickets to North America, but we have been here before with the four-time world champions who are not the force they once were on the world stage. Not only have they failed to qualify for the last two World Cups (2018 and 2022), but they suffered group stage elimination in the two tournaments prior (2010 and 2014). They do have recent winning pedigree thanks to a Euro 2020 success, but all of their stalwarts from that team have retired, manager Roberto Mancini has moved on and overall this group haven't shown the same mettle. Bosnia have a fighting chance here, just as North Macedonia did when they caused a huge upset against Italy in 2022 WCQ play-offs. If they didn't have enough motivation for this game - you know, making a World Cup and all - they may just have extra motivation given the reports coming out of the Italian camp, who apparently were very, very pleased to be playing Bosnia and not Wales.

Look at this disrespect and arrogance by Italy. They were already celebrating after we won penalties. We will take this to account in Zenica!pic.twitter.com/P8DCNvpb39 — Bosnian Football (@BosniaNTBall) March 27, 2026

Hopefully Bosnia players take that personally and this game explodes. After all, it has every ingredient needed for a RED CARD recipe, and that's the first bet here at a price of 24/5. The stakes are incredibly high, there is fuel on that fire thanks to Italy's celebrations and we have a referee who is extremely red card happy in Clement Turpin. The French official has overseen three World Cup qualifiers and has shown a red card in two of those, while both of his last two games at club level saw him brandish a red card. He looks an ideal appointment for a game that could get spicy. We'll also go down the Jimmy the Punt route and back BOSNIA TO WIN alongside their goalkeeper NIKOLA VASILJ TO BE CARDED for a 55/1 poke. Bosnia will be no easy out for Gil Azzurri, who aren't the force they once were. Bosnia are well-organised and hard to break down, and should they get in front here you can put your money on their stopper Vasilj to pull out all the stops to slow the game down and waste time. He has done so already in this World Cup qualifying campaign away at Romania in the very first qualifier in a 1-0 Bosnia win. The hosts' best chance of success here is likely going to come through set-pieces, and centre-back partner NIKOLA KATIC looks over-priced at 23/20 for 1+ TOTAL SHOT given his prolific nature. The Schalke man is a giant and has averaged 1.12 shots per 90 in Bundesliga II and 1.65 per 90 across World Cup qualifiers, landing the bet in three of four including a goal against Cyprus.