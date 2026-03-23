Tuesday best bets: Sky Bet League One and League Two tips for 24 March 2026

Football betting tips: EFL
19:45 – Doncaster vs Port Vale
1pt Owen Bailey to score anytime at 3/1 (bet365)
0.5pt Owen Bailey to score a header at 18/1 (bet365)
19:45 – Oldham vs Notts County
1pt Draw at 12/5 (Coral, BetVictor)
Doncaster vs Port Vale
- Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 GMT
- Live odds, form and stats
Doncaster are five points above the drop zone but are closer to the play-offs (13pts) then they are Tuesday’s opponents Port Vale (16pts).
The visitors prop up League One, 11 points from safety with 10 games left to play. Survival is mathematically possible but very improbable.
Vale have only won seven games all season, four of which have come on the road but they’ve lost eight times since the end of September (W2 D2).
Doncaster secured a crucial three points at Oakwell on Saturday to make it eight points from their last four games against Barnsley, Bolton, Blackpool and Luton.
I fancy them to win here but at odds-on, I'd rather be on their top goalscorer OWEN BAILEY TO SCORE ANYTIME.
Bailey has netted 12 league goals this season and with Billy Sharp and Luke Molyneux missing out at the weekend, Rovers’ skipper could shoulder the offensive burden here.
Interestingly, half of Bailey’s league goals have come with his right foot, the other half were headers.
At 18/1, backing Bailey TO SCORE A HEADER is worth a punt as well.
Oldham vs Notts County
- Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 GMT
- TV: Sky Sports+
- Live odds, form and stats
League Two’s second best defence hosts the division's second best attack.
Oldham have only conceded 31 goals this season, visitors Notts County have netted 65 and in battles between stoic defences and slick attacks, it is the former which usually prevails.
At 8/11, backing under 2.5 goals doesn’t appeal though, nor does trying to pick a winner.
The hosts are unbeaten in nine (W7) and Notts County have only lost two of their last 11 away games.
That leaves the DRAW at 12/5.
Only Chesterfield (14) have drawn more games in the fourth tier than Oldham (13). Notts County are towards the other end of the scale (D7) but three of those have come in eight trips to top-half sides.
Odds correct at 14:00 GMT (23/03/26)
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