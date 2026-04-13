Tuesday best bets: Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two tips for 14 April 2026

Port Vale vs Barnsley

ADAM PHILLIPS can be backed at 4/1 TO SCORE ANYTIME. A worthy single without doubt, but in this instance he makes up the first leg of another ANYTIME GOALSCORER TRIXIE.

I don’t think Phillips should ever be this big. He got a goal at Rotherham on Saturday (his seventh of the season) and an assist (his fifth of the season).

This season is actually his worst for goals since joining Barnsley, all told he’s netted 36 times for the Reds in League One and his goals per 90 average is 0.30.

He’s back playing in a sort of right-wing/number 10 hybrid role and I think that’s where he plays his best stuff.

Anyway, his side go to the division's basement boys Port Vale and will be in a buoyant mood having put any relegation worries to bed on Saturday.