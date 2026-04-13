Tuesday best bets: Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two tips for 14 April 2026

Football betting tips: EFL
Anytime Goalscorer Trixie (kicks off Tuesday 19:45)
1pt (Total Stake) Adam Phillips, Joe Taylor & Isaac Hutchinson anytime goalscorer Trixie at 55/1 (BetVictor)
Port Vale vs Barnsley
- Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 BST
- Live odds, form and stats
ADAM PHILLIPS can be backed at 4/1 TO SCORE ANYTIME. A worthy single without doubt, but in this instance he makes up the first leg of another ANYTIME GOALSCORER TRIXIE.
I don’t think Phillips should ever be this big. He got a goal at Rotherham on Saturday (his seventh of the season) and an assist (his fifth of the season).
This season is actually his worst for goals since joining Barnsley, all told he’s netted 36 times for the Reds in League One and his goals per 90 average is 0.30.
He’s back playing in a sort of right-wing/number 10 hybrid role and I think that’s where he plays his best stuff.
Anyway, his side go to the division's basement boys Port Vale and will be in a buoyant mood having put any relegation worries to bed on Saturday.
Wigan vs Rotherham
- Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 BST
- Live odds, form and stats
Onto the next leg where Wigan host Rotherham.
The visitors will be plying their trade in the fourth tier next season.
It’s not mathematically confirmed yet but the Millers are 10 points behind the side above them and 13 from safety with 15 points left to play for.
They were beaten 3-1 by Barnsley at the weekend to make it eight without a win and they are the worst travellers in the division with 11pts from 20 games (W3 D2 L15).
Opponents Wigan have motored away from the drop zone with back-to-back wins against Northampton and Mansfield.
They’ll be brimming with confidence, as will JOE TAYLOR.
He’s got 10 goals in 17 appearances for the Tics and 14 in total in the league this season.
Cheltenham vs Gillingham
- Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 BST
- TV: Sky Sports+
- Live odds, form and stats
The final leg sees us dip into League Two where Cheltenham host Gillingham.
The hosts ended a four-game winless run with a 4-0 victory at Walsall last weekend.
ISAAC HUTCHINSON grabbed his 14th league goal for Cheltenham, he’s got 18 goals this season, and looks a cracking price to add to this tally against the Gills.
The visitors have only won one of their last nine games (L5) and have conceded 18 goals across that sample.
Odds correct at 17:00 BST (13/04/26)
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