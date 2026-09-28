Tuesday best bets: Nations League tips for September 29 2026

Spain vs Croatia

Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 BST

TV: Amazon Prime PPV

Live odds, form and stats

Jake Osgathorpe

World and European champions Spain continue to look unbeatable. They went into Wembley and beat England 3-2 in an exciting game, but one in which they were always in control.

Indeed they limited the Three Lions to just 0.94 non-penalty expected goals (xG) while racking up 3.12 themselves. Croatia were deserving of their opening game win over Czechia but this is the toughest test you can face right now as a national team.

Spain, in Spain. This will also be the first time the Spanish national team will have played in Spain since they lifted the World Cup, so expect a celebratory atmosphere alongside the expectancy of another La Furia Roja win.

At 2/11 against the 13th best side in the world according to FIFA Rankings, we have to head elsewhere for value, and it leads us to DANI OLMO.

The Barcelona man is an unsung hero of this Spain team with his genius linking things together and his industry helping his side win the ball back and maintain control.

He was excellent at Wembley but did catch the eye for the number of cynical fouls he committed, three in total. It's a part of his game that does go under the radar but it does make sense that he does rack up the fouls given his pressing.

He's committed at least one foul in seven of his last eight Spain appearances and that looks like an avenue in here, especially with Croatia's midfield held together by two canny operators when it comes to evading the press in Mateo Kovacic and Luka Modric.

We'll back OLMO TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS at a big 5/2 as a single, but also double up OLMO TO COMMIT 1+ FOUL AND WIN 1+ FOUL at just shy of evens.

Olmo has won at least one foul in all of his last seven starts for Spain, winning multiple in five of those, so the 13/2 for him TO WIN 2+ AND COMMIT 2+ is advised as well.

It's worth saying at this point that if you can get on these with a firm offering super sub then absolutely that is the best way to go as Olmo rarely finishes the 90 minutes.