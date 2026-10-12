Tuesday best bets: Champions League, Championship and EFL Trophy tips for October 13 2026

Football betting tips: Champions League 19:00 - EFL Trophy accas 1pt Both teams to score sixfold at 9/1 (bet365) 0.5pt Over 3.5 goals sixfold at 55/1 (bet365) 19:45 - Bristol City vs Blackburn 2pts Sam Morsy to be carded at 12/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 19:45 - Wolves vs Bolton 1pt Fer Lopez to score anytime at 6/4 (bet365) 0.5pt Fer Lopez to score and assist at 15/2 (bet365) 20:00 - Inter vs Club Brugge 2pts Inter to score 3+ goal at 10/11 (Sky Bet, Betfair) 20:00 - Goalscorers 1pt Lautaro Martinez, Harry Kane and Lamine Yamal all to score anytime at 3.1/1 (Sky Bet) - with Super Sub 0.25pt Martinez, Kane and Yamal all to score 2+ goals at 55/1 (bet365, William Hill) - with Super Sub Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Bristol City vs Blackburn Kick-off: Tuesday,19:45 BST

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill SAM MORSY’s picked up four cards in nine appearances this season for Blackburn and on Tuesday, he heads to the side he left in the summer. He picked up six bookings in 18 appearances for Bristol City last season in the Championship and hit double figures in each of his previous four seasons at Ipswich, picking up 47 league cards in total.

Blackburn's Sam Morsy with a fist-full of an opponents shirt

All told, Morsy has career cards per 90 average of 0.32, incredible considering he has made over 550 appearances. Based on that average, quotes of 12/5 for him TO BE CARDED are too big. And that is without considering the ex-club narrative.

Fer Lopez takes advantage after an error from Nat Phillips to give Wolves the lead! 👏 pic.twitter.com/IlB9KgGrRF — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 20, 2026

So, despite each of the Old Gold’s last four games being decided by a goal, they’ll fancy their chances of netting a few on Tuesday which is why Lopez’s price TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals at 6/4. The Spaniard tops most of his sides attacking metrics, including xG and actual goals scored. He’s also their top assistor, so at 15/2, backing him TO SCORE AND ASSIST also appeals.

Inter vs Club Brugge Kick-off: Tuesday, 20:00 BST

TV: TNT Sports 5

Live odds, form and stats Jake Osgathorpe Remember the good old days of Catenaccio? Of defence-first Italian football? Well, this Inter team are the antithesis of that idea. Christian Chivu's side are as attack-minded as they come, playing with a 'we'll score more than you' attitude, and nearly every week they succeed. They dominate games but aren't happy to just sit on a 1-0 or 2-0 lead, no, this is a team that go for threes, fours and fives, racking up monstrous shot and xG totals - especially at home. Club Brugge are the visitors this midweek and they could in for a hiding. The Belgians, beaten by Aston Villa in Brugge in matchday 1, had a miserable time travelling to Europe's big boys last season, losing at Bayern Munich, Sporting Lisbon and Atletico Madrid by an aggregate score of 11-1. I think the way in here is to back INTER TO SCORE 3+ GOALS at 10/11. This is a bet that has won in all four of Inter's home games so far this season, with them firing 15 in total, while Brugge highlighted their defensive vulnerabilities this season at home to Aston Villa when conceding three. Inter have averaged 2.60 xGF per game in their four home contests so far, and showed their attacking intent in matchday one when firing 21 shots equating to 1.83 xG at the Bernabeu against Real Madrid. This could be another drubbing for Brugge away to an elite opponent.