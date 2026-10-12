Tuesday best bets: Champions League, Championship and EFL Trophy tips for October 13 2026

Football betting tips: Champions League
19:00 - EFL Trophy accas
1pt Both teams to score sixfold at 9/1 (bet365)
0.5pt Over 3.5 goals sixfold at 55/1 (bet365)
19:45 - Bristol City vs Blackburn
2pts Sam Morsy to be carded at 12/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
19:45 - Wolves vs Bolton
1pt Fer Lopez to score anytime at 6/4 (bet365)
0.5pt Fer Lopez to score and assist at 15/2 (bet365)
20:00 - Inter vs Club Brugge
2pts Inter to score 3+ goal at 10/11 (Sky Bet, Betfair)
20:00 - Goalscorers
1pt Lautaro Martinez, Harry Kane and Lamine Yamal all to score anytime at 3.1/1 (Sky Bet) - with Super Sub
0.25pt Martinez, Kane and Yamal all to score 2+ goals at 55/1 (bet365, William Hill) - with Super Sub
Jersey Mike's Trophy
- Cheltenham vs Spurs U21
- Gillingham vs Brighton U21
- Notts County vs Nottingham Forest U21
- Oldham vs Leeds U21
- Reading vs Chelsea U21
- Walsall vs Fulham U21
There’s some Jersey Mike's Trophy action on Tuesday and all six games involve at least one Premier League U21 side.
This competition is revered for goals.
MK Dons put seven past Brentford’s U21’s in the last round of fixtures and the gameweek prior to that Leeds’ youth team edged a seven goal thriller at Barnsley, Plymouth put five past Crystal Palace U21’s and Leicester and Luton hit Fulham and Ipswich’s youth sides both for six.
I don’t think there’s any point in trying to be smart about which of the six games to include for goals, instead I am just taking two swings on some goals.
The first is a BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE SIXFOLD at a shade over 9/1 with bet365. The other is an OVER 3.5 GOALS SIXFOLD at 55/1 with the same firm.
Bristol City vs Blackburn
- Kick-off: Tuesday,19:45 BST
- TV: Sky Sports+
- Live odds, form and stats
SAM MORSY’s picked up four cards in nine appearances this season for Blackburn and on Tuesday, he heads to the side he left in the summer.
He picked up six bookings in 18 appearances for Bristol City last season in the Championship and hit double figures in each of his previous four seasons at Ipswich, picking up 47 league cards in total.
All told, Morsy has career cards per 90 average of 0.32, incredible considering he has made over 550 appearances.
Based on that average, quotes of 12/5 for him TO BE CARDED are too big. And that is without considering the ex-club narrative.
Wolves vs Bolton
- Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 BST
- TV: Sky Sports+
- Live odds, form and stats
FER LOPEZ dropped to the bench for the defeat at the Riverside at the weekend but should return to the XI on Tuesday.
His Wolves side welcome Bolton, who despite playing a game less than most sides have conceded the second most goals away from home in the Championship (10).
Since the stalemate at QPR, Sheffield United put three past them at Bramall Lane, Millwall beat them 4-0 at the Den and Norwich netted three in a 4-3 defeat at Carrow Road.
So, despite each of the Old Gold’s last four games being decided by a goal, they’ll fancy their chances of netting a few on Tuesday which is why Lopez’s price TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals at 6/4.
The Spaniard tops most of his sides attacking metrics, including xG and actual goals scored.
He’s also their top assistor, so at 15/2, backing him TO SCORE AND ASSIST also appeals.
Inter vs Club Brugge
- Kick-off: Tuesday, 20:00 BST
- TV: TNT Sports 5
- Live odds, form and stats
Remember the good old days of Catenaccio? Of defence-first Italian football? Well, this Inter team are the antithesis of that idea.
Christian Chivu's side are as attack-minded as they come, playing with a 'we'll score more than you' attitude, and nearly every week they succeed.
They dominate games but aren't happy to just sit on a 1-0 or 2-0 lead, no, this is a team that go for threes, fours and fives, racking up monstrous shot and xG totals - especially at home.
Club Brugge are the visitors this midweek and they could in for a hiding. The Belgians, beaten by Aston Villa in Brugge in matchday 1, had a miserable time travelling to Europe's big boys last season, losing at Bayern Munich, Sporting Lisbon and Atletico Madrid by an aggregate score of 11-1.
I think the way in here is to back INTER TO SCORE 3+ GOALS at 10/11.
This is a bet that has won in all four of Inter's home games so far this season, with them firing 15 in total, while Brugge highlighted their defensive vulnerabilities this season at home to Aston Villa when conceding three.
Inter have averaged 2.60 xGF per game in their four home contests so far, and showed their attacking intent in matchday one when firing 21 shots equating to 1.83 xG at the Bernabeu against Real Madrid.
This could be another drubbing for Brugge away to an elite opponent.
Goalscorer trebles
- Kick-off: Tuesday, 20:00 BST
Champions League nights are where the stars shine brightest, so let's back three of them to SCORE ANYTIME and SCORE 2+ GOALS in 3.1/1 and 55/1 trebles. The advised bets are all taken at shorter prices than what is available on the market as we are wanting Super Sub terms or equivalent.
First up is Inter's LAUTARO MARTINEZ. He should start here having been rested from the off at the weekend, and so far has four goals in five starts for Inter, with that haul coming in the form of two braces. He's averaging 1.26 xG per 90 this season and will be on penalties for Inter against a defensively vulnerable Club Brugge side.
Next is HARRY KANE, who should lead the line for Bayern Munich away at Viking. Kane has scored six in his last six for Bayern, including two braces, while he was on fire for England over the international break, netting six times in four games including two braces. Another penalty taker, he's averaging 0.85 xG per 90 and faces a Viking side who had three goals and 2.18 xG put past them by Stuttgart in matchday one.
Finally, with Raphinha out for Barcelona, LAMINE YAMAL gets the nod. He's been on fire so far this season, netting eight and assisting a further seven in nine appearances for Barca, scoring in five of those nine and firing three braces. He too was on fire during the break, scoring in three of Spain's four games including a brace. With no Raphinha he should be on penalties, is averaging 0.85 xG per 90 and heads to Turkiye to take on a Galatasaray side who couldn't contain Sporting Lisbon in matchday one, conceding three times.
Odd correct at 17:05 BST (12/10/26)
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