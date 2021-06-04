Thomas Tuchel signs two-year extension at Chelsea

The head coach’s new deal expires in 2024 after he initially joined on an 18-month contract in January, which included an option to extend.

Tuchel guided Chelsea to a 1-0 Champions League triumph over Manchester City last month and also finished fourth in the Premier League after replacing Frank Lampard.

He told the club: “I cannot imagine a better occasion for a contract renewal. I am grateful for the experience and very happy to stay part of the Chelsea family.

“There is far more to come and we are looking forward to our next steps with ambition and much anticipation.”