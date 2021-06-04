Sporting Life
Thomas Tuchel lifts the Champions League trophy
Thomas Tuchel signs two-year extension at Chelsea

By Sporting Life
13:12 · FRI June 04, 2021

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has signed a two-year contract extension at Stamford Bridge.

The head coach’s new deal expires in 2024 after he initially joined on an 18-month contract in January, which included an option to extend.

Tuchel guided Chelsea to a 1-0 Champions League triumph over Manchester City last month and also finished fourth in the Premier League after replacing Frank Lampard.

He told the club: “I cannot imagine a better occasion for a contract renewal. I am grateful for the experience and very happy to stay part of the Chelsea family.

“There is far more to come and we are looking forward to our next steps with ambition and much anticipation.”

Chelsea also reached the FA Cup final, losing 1-0 to Leicester, and in Tuchel’s 30 games in charge he won 19 times.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: “When Thomas joined us in January there was still so much to play for domestically and in Europe. He slotted in seamlessly and immediately became an integral part of the Chelsea family.

“Returning us to the top four in the Premier League was crucial, and we could not be happier with our success in the Champions League which crowned a remarkable season at Chelsea.

“We are obviously extremely pleased therefore to retain Thomas for a further two years, and look forward to more achievements in the coming seasons.”

