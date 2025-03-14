Trent Alexander-Arnold out of Carabao Cup final for Liverpool

The 26-year-old was forced off after landing awkwardly in the second half at Anfield, with Jarell Quansah replacing him.

Quansah is now most likely to start in Alexander-Arnold's place at Wembley with Liverpool's only other recognised right-backs, Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez, both injured.

“Trent is not available. He will not be there at the final,” said Reds boss Arne Slot.

“But he is still to be assessed for how long it will take but we do expect him back before the end of the season.”

While the Liverpool manager is optimistic Alexander-Arnold will return to feature during their final nine Premier League fixtures, it is not beyond the realms of possibility that the England international has played his last game for the club.

He, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are all out of contract in the summer, with Alexander-Arnold strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid.