Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold confirms that he will leave Liverpool

By Tom Carnduff
Football
Mon May 05, 2025 · 3h ago

Trent Alexander-Arnold has confirmed that he will be leaving Liverpool when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The right-back's future has been the subject of much speculation as he didn't follow Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah in putting pen-to-paper on a new deal.

He's now expected to join Real Madrid with an official announcement to follow.

"I think first and foremost, I want to say it’s not an easy decision and there’s a lot of thought and feeling that has gone into it," Alexander-Arnold told liverpoolfc.com.

"I’ve been here 20 years now, loved every single minute of it, achieved all my dreams, achieved everything I’ve ever wanted to here.

"Giving everything day in, day out for 20 years, I’ve got to a point now where I feel like I need a new change, a new challenge for me as a player and as a person.

"And I think now is the right time for me to do that."

Alexander-Arnold has made 352 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 23 goals and assisting a further 92.

On the fans, he added: "There’s a lot I would like to say. The main thing is a massive thank you. You guys have been there from the start with me, you guys have supported me, been there.

"I’ve felt the support, the love, everything that you guys have done has never been unnoticed by me, I’ve loved every single minute of it. I hope they have felt that has been reciprocated and that I’ve given everything I could to the club."

Following his senior debut in 2016, the England international won the Premier League twice, the Champions League, the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup, alongside lifting the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in 2019.

