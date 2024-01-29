Transfers: Ten free transfers who will be available in the summer

With the January transfer window out of the way, there are some notable players who are now able to open talks with other clubs due to contracts expiring this summer. The most popular obviously being Kylian Mbappe, however, it is likely that the superstar Frenchman ends up at Real Madrid. There are a few others though, who could be excellent pickups if they are still available in the summer. Let's take a look.

Adrien Rabiot Team: Juventus

Juventus Position: Central midfielder

France international Adrien Rabiot has been subject to Premier League interest in the past and no doubt there will be parties jumping at the chance to bring him in this summer. At 28, Rabiot's next move will likely be his last big one. Profiling as a box-to-box type midfielder, Rabiot can progress the ball up the field with his carries and chips in with goals and assists every now and then. This season, he's got three goals as well as three assists for Juventus. The only red flags that come with Rabiot are his injury history, he has had recurring issues since as far back as the 19/20 season. If his minutes can be managed, the Frenchman can be a neat pickup for free this summer.

Jorginho Team: Arsenal

Arsenal Position: Central midfielder

Even in his limited minutes at Arsenal since joining last January, 31-year-old Jorginho has shown that he has what it takes to be a contributor at the top level. The Italy international has lost a step or two in his pace but remains a superb operator in the middle of the park, allowing the more adventurous box-to-box midfielders like Declan Rice to go forward, as evidenced in the Gunners' 3-1 win over Liverpool. He ranks in the 90th percentile or higher for volume of passes, pass completion rate as well as progressive passes. With his contract at Arsenal nearing expiry, Premier League clubs would be smart to persuade him to stay in the league.

Wilfred Ndidi Team: Leicester City

Leicester City Position: Defensive midfielder Another midfielder who will most definitely garner major interest this summer is Nigeria international Wilfred Ndidi. Injury issues have prevented him from making a step up from Leicester but this summer may be the perfect opportunity to do so.

Enzo Maresca's vision for Leicester is asking different things of Ndidi, asking him to play closer to the opposition goal. He has two goals and five assists already in the Championship this season. This is a big change from his previous role as a single pivot defensive destroyer. It is clear that the 27-year-old would be better applied elsewhere and he would not be short of suitors should he choose to move on from the King Power Stadium.

Daichi Kamada Team: Lazio

Lazio Position: Attacking midfielder

Daichi Kamada's move to Lazio hasn't gone exactly according to plan. Joining from Eintracht Frankfurt on a free transfer, it was expected that the Japan international would kick on in the less frantic nature of Serie A football. That hasn't been the case. The 27-year-old has got one goal and one assist in the league, has struggled to nail down a place in Maurizio Sarri's side and it feels inevitable that he would move on. Kamada's versatility in attack makes him an asset for top sides, being especially effective down the middle in the half-spaces.

He scored nine times and assisted a further six in his final season at Frankfurt, so there is no reason to believe he can't revive his career. A move to the Premier League or a return to the Bundesliga should be the aim.

Kelechi Iheanacho Team: Leicester City

Leicester City Position: Centre-forward Another Leicester player on this list, Ndidi's fellow countryman at the club, Kelechi Iheanacho is nearing decision time at the club this summer. Before going off to AFCON, the Nigeria international lost his starting spot to Patson Daka and it looks as though he will have to fight for his place in Maresca's preferred eleven.

He's got five goals so far in 18 Championship appearances, matching his Premier League tally from last season already. Even if the goals haven't been flowing for Iheanacho, it is well-known that his style of play is about more than the goals he brings. An excellent facilitator with his link-play, ability to drop off and circulate the ball confidently to aid ball progression and also be a handful whilst dribbling, Iheanacho brings the whole package. If contract talks do not proceed with the Foxes before the end of the season, Iheanacho could very conceivably find himself at a club with aspirations of European football.

Andre Gomes Team: Everton

Everton Position: Central midfielder

One player who is probably the most unpredictable entity of all potential free agent picks this summer is Everton's Andre Gomes. The Portuguese's career hasn't really taken off at any point since joining Everton and in fact, whilst spending last season on loan at Lille in Ligue 1, he played more minutes than ever since his first season at Goodison Park back in 2018-19. Injuries have of course been a major part of that.

Sean Dyche admitted that he does see a role for Gomes in his team but unless he maintains fitness for a consistent run of games, it is difficult to see him at Everton for the long-term. As such, he remains a decent pickup for a side that can afford to cover for his inevitable injury spells. The 30-year-old is a top-class technician on the ball, perhaps lacking in intensity off the ball, but when it comes to progressing the ball, dribbling past pressure and being a net positive in possession, Gomes ticks all the boxes.

Rafa Silva Team: Benfica

Benfica Position: Wide forward From one Portuguese to another, Benfica's Rafa Silva is nearing the end of his contract at the Primeira Liga giants, and would be an excellent value transfer even at the age of 30. Granted, he has played one of the most dominant sides in the division, Rafa's productivity of 0.50 goals or assists average per90 or higher, is extremely impressive.

Benfica's Rafa Silva has been consistent and prolific.

Rafa is able to play on both the left and right flank or even down the middle as a supporting striker. He's done that this season alongside number nine Arthur Cabral, striking up an excellent partnership. The Portuguese forward has exceptional ball-striking ability, an eye for chance-creation and overall be a difference maker at the top end of the pitch. Getting him on a free transfer is as no-brainer as it gets.

Vladimir Coufal Team: West Ham

West Ham Position: Full back David Moyes and West Ham have a lot of restructuring ahead of them this summer at the back, with the prospect of Vladimir Coufal's exit looming large.

The 30-year-old Czechia international has established himself as an ever-present on that Hammers right side since joining the club back in the summer of 2020. Coufal is a bit of a throwback when compared to the fullbacks of modern-day, however, his availability may yet be his biggest asset. He has played 2000+ league minutes during each of his seasons at West Ham so far. During that time he's maintained a steady trickle of assists, but Coufal's main strengths are his work-rate and allowing the more creative players to express themselves in dangerous areas.

Tosin Adarabioyo Team : Fulham

: Fulham Position: Centre-back Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo has rejected multiple offers of a contract extension from the cottagers and a summer exit from the club looks all but decided for the Manchester City youth academy graduate.

The 26-year-old brings the perfect blend of athleticism with his ability to not only cover ground but also be an aerial threat in both boxes. Standing at 6 ft.5, Adarabioyo is more than a handful for attackers to get past and when he gets the ball, he is capable of progressing the ball with his passes, averaging 3.29 progressive passes per90 this term. Given his age and considerable experience garnered in English football, Adarabioyo is ready to take the next step.

Lloyd Kelly Team: Bournemouth

Bournemouth Position: Centre-back

Last but not the least, 25-year-old Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly is the possibly the best value free transfer this summer. The Cherries centre-back, much like Adarabioyo, is seemingly happy to wait out the rest of his contract to look for pastures new. And rightly so. Kelly is left-footed and plays on the left of the back four too, instantly increasing his overall value as a defender. High-quality left-footed centre-backs are a wanted commodity in the modern era and Kelly fits the bill. A top-quality ball progressor with his passing ability and the ability to be a threat in the box despite his height, there's not a lot of downsides to Kelly.

What makes him stand out is his awareness whilst defending against the ball, as well as his tenacity in 1v1 duels. He has averaged a 67.6% success rate in tackling dribbles throughout his career, so when he gets in those situations, he can be tough to get past. Expect the elite Premier League sides to fight it out for his services this summer.