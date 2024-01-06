Transfer window: Timo Werner set for Tottenham move

Former Chelsea forward Timo Werner is set for a January loan move from RB Leipzig to Tottenham.
The deal will be a six-month loan with an option to buy the German for £15m at the end of the season.
Werner will fly to the UK to complete the deal on Sunday ahead of the move.
The former Chelsea man has played just eight times for RB Leipzig this season, scoring two goals.
His previous spell in the Premier League saw him score 10 goals in 56 appearances across the 20/21 and 21/22 seasons.
Werner will provide much-needed reinforcements for Tottenham in attack, with captain Heung-min Son away at the Asian Cup with South Korea and Dejan Kulusevski out injured.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.