Transfer window: Timo Werner set for Tottenham move

The deal will be a six-month loan with an option to buy the German for £15m at the end of the season.

Werner will fly to the UK to complete the deal on Sunday ahead of the move.

The former Chelsea man has played just eight times for RB Leipzig this season, scoring two goals.

His previous spell in the Premier League saw him score 10 goals in 56 appearances across the 20/21 and 21/22 seasons.