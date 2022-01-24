There are transfer bargains to be had outside of Europe's top five leagues, Ninad Barbadikar picks out five players to look at

Outside of Europe's top five leagues, there are a few stars who are in the wings and ready for a move to the elite. Bruno Fernandes and Ruben Dias are two examples of players who have done exceptionally well since moving from the Primeira Liga. Rafael Leao has proven to be an excellent acquisition for Milan and Teun Koopmeiners has been exceptional for Atalanta. There are hidden gems, and some who have been on the radar of Europe's elite for a while now, but who should Premier League clubs be looking at?

Who could sign Darwin Nunez? Club: SL Benfica

Position: Forward

Age: 22 Benfica forward Darwin Nunez has been catching the eyes of scouts and Europe's elite since his days at Club Atletico Penarol in Uruguay. A high profile move to Spanish side Almeria in the summer of 2019 saw him score 16 goals in the Segunda Division but he would move soon once again, this time to Benfica. After a season of settling into life in Portugal, Nunez has made great strides this term. Still only 22-years-old, Nunez already possesses a lot of the qualities necessary to be prolific at the top level. This season, he has scored 14 goals in the Primeira Liga, aiding Benfica's push to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. He has displayed great potential in his debut season in the UEFA Champions League, scoring his first goal against Barcelona in an emphatic 3-0 win for Benfica. Nunez brings a great deal of intensity whenever he's on the pitch. His physicality and athleticism are evident in the way he is able to beat his marker in a shoulder-to-shoulder scenario and also pounce on open space in transition using his pace. The Uruguayan's numbers paint an impressive picture as well.

This season, Nunez has averaged an xG/95 of 0.78, highlighting his ability to get on the end of good scoring chances regularly. Averaging more than 3 shots per 95 minutes, Nunez's ability to get shots away from various angles is a key factor in his game. Normally fielded in an attacking unit as opposed to a lone striker role, Nunez thrives when given the freedom to roam in the channels and utilise his pace to counter-attack. He is comfortable playing as a shadow striker and is less effective when asked to be a lone frontman. When given the ball to feet he is proficient at skipping past his marker around the penalty area before cutting inside for a pass or a shot, which points to his attacking intelligence. Where could he go? Newcastle are reportedly the latest club interested in securing Nunez's services and would be prepared to pay whatever is necessary to bring him to the Premier League. A move to Eddie Howe's side may work well for Nunez given that he will likely partner Chris Wood upfront. Atletico Madrid are also reportedly interested in bringing him in and playing under Diego Simeone may be a slightly more tempting prospect for the exciting young South American.

Who could sign Arthur Cabral? Club: FC Basel

Position: Striker

Age: 25 Basel striker Arthur Cabral is in line for a jump to the next level and it might be something he does very soon. After coming through the ranks in Brazil with Ceara and Palmeiras, Cabral really hit the ground running after moving to Europe with Basel in 2019. Since moving to Switzerland, in 111 appearances across all competitions, he has amassed 65 goals in total, 39 in 2021 alone, second only to Robert Lewandowski across Europe. Posting these kinds of numbers on a consistent basis is bound to throw you into the scouting nets of bigger clubs across Europe and Cabral himself dreams of a Premier League move someday. That dream may not be so distant for him. As a striker, Cabral is as prolific as they come. He has a predatory instinct in and around the box and that's been one of the key reasons behind his incredible goal tally.

Good in the air, comfortable with the ball at his feet, Cabral is a delight to watch in full stride. Not only is he a good finisher but he has also improved in terms of his link-play. He likes to drop deeper into midfield and receive the ball with his back to a marker or on the half-turn and then spin past the marker with a dribble or two. He's got a bit of everything and, to top it off, he possesses a rocket-like shot in his arsenal that he uses to devastating effect. The numbers back up Cabral's effectiveness as well. This season, he is averaging 4.5 shots/95 which is a ridiculously high volume. Where could he go? West Ham are known to be huge admirers of Cabral and moving to the Hammers may well suit him in terms of their style of play. There are similarities between him and Antonio and Cabral may just increase the competition for places and bring his own qualities to the side. Newcastle, Arsenal and Tottenham have also been linked with him in the past.

Who could sign Cody Gakpo? Club: PSV Eindhoven

Position: Winger

Age: 22 PSV Eindhoven's Cody Gakpo has been one of the stars of the Dutch Eredivisie this season and his stock continues to rise. The Eindhoven youth academy graduate has been with the club all his life and made the long-awaited step up to the first team in 2018. In the past two seasons, Gakpo has maintained consistency in his overall output, scoring seven goals in the 19/20 and 20/21 season. Cutting inside onto his favourite right foot from the left wing, Gakpo is primarily a highly offensive left-sided winger who thrives in attacking space on the ball. Gakpo combines an icy composure in the final third with the vision for a key pass or an important switch. Only 22-years-old, Gakpo rarely puts a foot wrong in possession and is able to use his silky close control to dribble past markers and help his team escape the opposition press. Being over 6ft tall, Gakpo's height allows him to cover long distances with larger strides on the ball, his slender body frames makes him tricky to man-mark as well.

The Eredivisie ace stands out on a number of metrics this season, averaging 0.40 xG/95 and 0.47 xA/95 indicating a dual-threat not just as a goal-scorer but also as a creative threat on and off the ball. He is also a high-volume shooter, averaging 3.99 shots/95 this season in the league. Where could he go? Stylistically, he is a great fit for a number of teams in the Premier League including Liverpool and possibly Leeds, should they be forced to let go of Raphinha at some point in the future. Bayern Munich have also been linked with a move for Gakpo so any Premier League clubs interested in him will have to move swiftly to secure his services.

Who could sign Pedro Goncalves? Club: Sporting Lisbon

Position: Attacking Midfielder

Age: 23 Sporting lost Bruno Fernandes in the January transfer window of 2020 and there were huge questions over who would be best to fill his boots and replicate his consistency for the team - enter Pedro Goncalves. Pedro Goncalves, also known as Pote, spent time at different youth academies before landing at Sporting. He was on the books of Braga, Valencia and Wolves before eventually moving to Sporting for a bargain fee at £5.6m. The Portuguese playmaker scored 23 goals in the 20/21 season to help Sporting clinch the title, picking up the top scorer gong too. This year, the race for the title is exceptionally tight between Porto and Sporting, and Pedro Goncalves has been a key cog for his side. He has also shone in the UEFA Champions League, where his goals helped Sporting to get through to the knockout stages. Braces against Dortmund and Besiktas were part of Pedro Goncalves' special displays. Sporting line-up in a 3-4-3 system where the burden of goalscoring is shared between the whole frontline. Pedro Goncalves is normally fielded as an inside forward on the right, though he has shown the characteristics required to be played as a number 10. A busy presence between the opposition lines, Pedro Goncalves is also a willing runner off the ball and is comfortable receiving the ball in deeper areas. Pote's best quality might just be his first touch which holds in such good stead wherever he is across the pitch. His excellent first touch serves him well in transition when looking to receive and release the ball quickly from defence to attack, which he has done on multiple occasions. In and around the box, Pedro Goncalves is proactive, always looking to find targets in the box or take shots himself.

The numbers speak for themselves this season, he is averaging 0.45 xG/95 and 0.26 xA/95, which is a healthy contribution as an all-round goal contributor. He may not quite match his tally of 23 goals from last season, but Pedro Goncalves should comfortably reach double figures for goals as well as assists by the end of the season. It is worth noting that his 23 goals in 20/21 was a wild over performance on his attacking process which was only 11.11 xG in total. Therefore, six goals and five assists so far this season feel like the more realistic figure for him as per his performances so far. Where could he go? Given that he signed a new contract with Sporting until 2026, it is unlikely that he will move for another year at the very least. However, he is young, so there is plenty of time before potential suitors can come knocking on the door. Liverpool have been previously known to be admirers of Pedro Goncalves and might attempt to bring him in at some point in the future, Manchester City could be another perfect destination for the Portuguese international.

Who could sign Jesper Karlsson? Club: AZ Alkmaar

Position: Forward

Age: 23 Another shining light of the Eredivisie this season has been AZ Alkmaar's Swedish attacker, Jesper Karlsson. It is no exaggeration to suggest that he is probably the closest clone to Neymar during his time at Santos. A thoroughly exciting talent that brings together a lot of good qualities to the table. Breaking through in Sweden with Falkenbergs and then Elfsborg, Karlsson arrived in the Netherlands in the summer of 2020 signing a five-year deal with Alkmaar. Last season, he scored 12 goals and made 9 assists in all competitions aiding Alkmaar's push for qualification to the UEFA Europa League. He has followed it up in a similar fashion this season, maintaining the level of performance and output in his displays. As a forward, Karlsson is adept across the frontline in different roles, but he is most adept when deployed on the left with an aggressive fullback who can link up well with him, just as Owen Wijndal does at Alkmaar. Karlsson is full of flair, loves dribbling past his markers and has a sumptuous first touch. He is part of a new and exciting group of young footballers coming through for the Swedish national team. Normally favouring his right foot when shooting, Karlsson is able to generate a lot of power in his shots which makes him a threat from distance as well as within the penalty box. His long-range shooting is a noteworthy feature of his play.