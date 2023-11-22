Transfer rumours and football gossip: Roberto De Zerbi, Ruben Neves, Roony Bardghji, Romelu Lukaku

Real Madrid want Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi to succeed Carlo Ancelotti as head coach at the Bernabeu. (Sun) Former Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves has no interest in returning to the Premier League from Saudi Arabia in the January transfer window despite being wanted by both Arsenal and Newcastle. (Daily Mirror) Manchester United and Chelsea have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of FC Copenhagen wonderkid Roony Bardghji - as he could be headed to Tottenham after joining an agency that represents several of Spurs' top stars (Sun) Chelsea have a gentleman's agreement with Romelu Lukaku that he can leave Stamford Bridge for £35m. (Daily Express) Bernardo Silva has admitted he would "put a wedge in" for Manchester City to sign Joao Neves as the latter continues to be linked with a move to Manchester United. (Daily Mirror)

Plenty more news from Manchester today, with France centre-back Raphael Varane reportedly set to leave Old Trafford - but it won't be until the summer, rather than January. (Sun) Red Devils outcast Jadon Sancho will not agree to join a club in Saudi Arabia once the transfer window reopens in January. (Daily Mirror) Another man with a Manchester United connection who has no intention of moving to Saudi Arabia is former Red Devils goalkeeper David De Gea - but the Spaniard would be open to heading to the MLS if an opportunity arose. (Daily Express) A section of Manchester United players believe the team's poor start to the campaign is down to Erik ten Hag overworking the squad in pre-season. (Guardian) Paper Talk: Tuesday's gossip

Done deals: Every completed transfer After a hugely emotional win over Brazil that followed fan violence with police, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni admitted he was pondering his future with the national team. (Daily Mail) Barcelona are eyeing Tottenham ace Giovani Lo Celso as Gavi's replacement ahead of the January transfer window. (Sun) Spurs, meanwhile, are among a host of top teams keeping tabs on Atalanta youngster Giorgio Scalvini. (Daily Express) Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, last season's Serie A top scorer, would probably pick Chelsea over Tottenham if he were to leave Napoli. (Daily Record) Ligue 1 side Marseille are reportedly lining up a move to sign Arsenal star Fabio Vieira. (Sun)

Wrexham have been urged to sign veteran striker Billy Sharp - despite his heated row with the Welsh club in February following Sheffield United's FA Cup tie with the Dragons. (Daily Mirror) Fulham have been pegged back in their pursuit of Brazilian midfielder Andre, with Fluminense set to demand at least £30m for his signature. (Daily Express) Christopher Nkunku is closing in on his Chelsea debut after missing the start of the season due to a knee injury. (Evening Standard) A knee injury suffered on international duty by Michail Antonio is not as serious as initially feared, with the West Ham United striker expected to return within a month. (Athletic) Arsenal have already secured the future of viral sensation Chido Obi-Martin. (Evening Standard) Rangers youngster Ross McCausland is reportedly garnering interest from Serie A (Daily Record) - and the Gers are keen to tie him down to a new contract (Scottish Sun). Ryan Kent looks set to be allowed to leave Fenerbahce on loan in January only six months after joining - but it doesn't appear he will be back at Rangers. (Daily Record) Celtic are on the trail of South African wonderkid Luke Baartman while Bhoys defender Yuki Kobayashi is a target for several J.League clubs as he prepares to return to Japan in January. (Scottish Sun)