Erik ten Hag is planning another transfer raid on former side Ajax, this time for Dutch wonderkid Amourricho van Axel Dongen. (Daily Express)

Paul Pogba's future is unsure once again after picking an injury in training for Juventus, the France international has played only 36 minutes of first-team football this season in Serie A. (Daily Mirror)

Lionel Messi's uncertain future at PSG could lead to a move to Saudi Arabia, with the Argentine reportedly the target of a £194m-per-year contract. (The Sun)

In an attempt to sign Brazilian wonderkid Vitor Roque, Barcelona are planning to follow the strategy used by PSG to sign Kylian Mbappe from AS Monaco. (Daily Mail)

Liverpool reportedly recently had both Dani Ceballos and Marco Asensio "in reach", however, failed to complete moves for the Spanish internationals. (Daily Mirror)

Graham Potter and Chelsea have reportedly enquired about Borussia Monchengladbach star Manu Kone amidst reports of interest from other European clubs including Paris Saint-Germain. (The Sun)

Julian Alvarez is set to agree a new deal at Manchester City which will reportedly double his current wages to about £100,000-per-week over the next five seasons. (Daily Mail)

Reports in Germany suggest that Eintracht Frankfurt are preparing for a huge bid from Manchester United in the summer for star striker Randal Kolo Muani, the France international currently has 10 goals and 11 assists in the Bundesliga. (The Sun)

Harry Winks has admitted that he is unsure where his future lies with Tottenham as he has had no contact from anybody at the club during his loan spell at Sampdoria so far in Serie A. (Daily Mail)

Amidst as many as eight interested parties, Sheikh Jassim Al Thani is reportedly emerging as the favourite to complete a Manchester United takeover as the Glazer family has been from impressed with INEOS owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe. (The Guardian)

Roma defender and former Manchester United player Chris Smalling is set to open talks over a fresh deal with the club after initially submitting a transfer request. (The Sun)