Transfer rumours and football gossip: Nottingham Forest, Manchester United, Joao Palhinha, Joshua Kimmich

Nottingham Forest could face a points deduction if it is deemed they breached Premier League financial fair play rules (The Athletic).

Bayern Munich are set to pursue long-standing interest in both Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah and Fulham's Joao Palhinha this January (The Independent).

Chelsea are now competing alongside Manchester United to sign Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo (The Sun).

Manchester United and Liverpool are set to battle for the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich this summer, according to reports (Daily Mail).

The Red Devils are also reportedly interested in signing Brazilian midfielder Ederson from Atalanta (Daily Mirror).

United are hoping to have Andre Onana in goal for the game against Tottenham at Old Trafford on January 14 - even though Cameroon kick-off their Africa Cup of Nations campaign just 24 hours later (Daily Mail).