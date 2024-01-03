Transfer rumours and football gossip: Nottingham Forest, Manchester United, Joao Palhinha, Joshua Kimmich

Nottingham Forest could face a points deduction if it is deemed they breached Premier League financial fair play rules (The Athletic).
Bayern Munich are set to pursue long-standing interest in both Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah and Fulham's Joao Palhinha this January (The Independent).
Chelsea are now competing alongside Manchester United to sign Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo (The Sun).
Manchester United and Liverpool are set to battle for the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich this summer, according to reports (Daily Mail).
The Red Devils are also reportedly interested in signing Brazilian midfielder Ederson from Atalanta (Daily Mirror).
United are hoping to have Andre Onana in goal for the game against Tottenham at Old Trafford on January 14 - even though Cameroon kick-off their Africa Cup of Nations campaign just 24 hours later (Daily Mail).
Multiple clubs are monitoring Jadon Sancho's situation including West Ham. However, it's understood that David Moyes is reluctant to take the 23-year-old on loan until the end of the season.
And in Spain, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has ruled out signing a centre-half in January despite links with Raphael Varane (both Daily Mirror).
Jesse Lingard is reportedly set to be offered a return to the Premier League with Everton, while West Ham are reportedly keen on signing Eric Dier from Tottenham.
Elsewhere, Chelsea are eyeing a move for Benfica's Antonio Silva after scouting the defender, while former Manchester City man Ko Itakura is set for a Premier League return with Liverpool and Tottenham reportedly interested in the Borussia Monchengladbach star (all The Sun).
Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund have held talks over a deal to sign up-for-sale Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen (The Guardian).
Lewis Hall is poised to stay at Newcastle following his initial loan from Chelsea despite failing to break into Eddie Howe's starting line-up (Daily Telegraph).
Burnley winger Manuel Benson is attracting interest from Southampton and Hull among a number of other clubs (The Athletic).
Newcastle and Peterborough are set for huge windfalls if Arsenal sign Ivan Toney (The Sun).
Mary Earps is considering a move abroad as the England goalkeeper's future at Manchester United remains unclear (The Times).
