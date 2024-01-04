Transfer rumours and football gossip: Michael Olise, Jadon Sancho, Facundo Pellistri

Manchester United are interested in making Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise one of the first signings of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era at Old Trafford. (Evening Standard) However, any incomings may have to be done on a loan-to-buy basis, with the Red Devils reportedly restricted to temporary deals in the January window. (The Sun) Borussia Dortmund want Jadon Sancho to join them on their training camp in Marbella next week as they push for a quick solution to negotiations with Manchester United. (Daily Mail) Another player who could be out of the door in January is Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri, who has a host of clubs interested in taking him on loan for the second half of the season. (Manchester Evening News)

Manchester United have triggered the option to extend defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka's contract until 2025. (Daily Mirror) Away from the swiirling rumour mill that is Old Trafford for a second and their Premier League rivals Chelsea are eyeing a move for Benfica's Antonio Silva after scouting the defender. (The Sun) Aston Villa midfielder Finn Azaz is in talks over a permanent move to Middlesbrough. (Daily Mail) Arsenal are prioritising a move for a left-back in the January transfer window. (Daily Mirror) Brentford will not have to hand over 30 per cent of any transfer fee earned for Ivan Toney, it has been revealed amid talk of a January transfer to Arsenal. (Evening Standard) Paper Talk: Wednesday's gossip

Done deals: Every completed transfer Everton boss Sean Dyche has admitted he is not expecting to conduct much business in the January transfer window, amid ownership and financial uncertainty at the club. (Daily Mail) Into the Sky Bet Championship for a moment, where Wayne Rooney's departure from Birmingham has been met with relief by a group of senior players who would welcome former boss John Eustace back to the club. (Daily Mail)

However, Tony Mowbray and Gary Rowett are the early frontrunners to replace Rooney at St Andrew's. (Daily Mirror) Nottingham Forest terminated the contract of Jonjo Shelvey before he joined Turkish club Caykur Rizespor on a free transfer, contrary to their original statement that he left the club on loan. (Guardian) The agent of Tottenham target Radu Dragusin has revealed the defender does not plan on leaving Genoa during the January transfer window. (Evening Standard) Rangers are showing interest in Alfredo Morelos' international team-mate Steven Alzate (Scottish Sun) but have had an enquiry for Liverpool left-back Owen Beck rejected (Daily Record).