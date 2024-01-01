Transfer rumours and football gossip: Manchester United, Kylian Mbappe, Raphael Varane

Manchester United will reportedly be safe to spend big following Sir Jim Ratcliffe's investment into the club (Daily Express). In other news, United have decided against triggering an option to extend Raphael Varane's contract by 12 months, leaving the defender free to hold talks with foreign clubs over a summer transfer from New Year's Day (Daily Mail). Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid transfer saga has taken another twist after his mother Fayza Lamari became his agent again (Daily Mail).

Borussia Dortmund are eyeing a January move for Chelsea's Ian Maatsen (Evening Standard). Wrexham and Charlton are on the hunt for Peterborough's Jonson Clarke-Harris (The Sun). It looks like there will be an early transfer deal at West Ham, with defender Thilo Kehrer closing in on a move to Monaco (Evening Standard).

Marco Silva says Fulham will look to strengthen in January but cautioned that signing a midfielder is not a priority, and that a striker will be difficult to find for any club (The Athletic). West Ham have extended the contract of defender Vladimir Coufal but the player has been left unhappy and is considering his future at the club (The Sun). Ryan Giggs is reportedly in the frame to become the next manager of Salford City - the club he part owns (Daily Star).