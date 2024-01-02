Transfer rumours and football gossip: Kylian Mbappe, Frenkie de Jong, Hakim Ziyech

Liverpool enjoyed a 4-2 win in a thriller against Newcastle on Monday, and the Reds have emerged as "serious candidates" to sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer (The Sun). In what could be a busy summer at Anfield, it's reported that both Liverpool and Tottenham are considering moves in the summer for Wolves forward Hwang Hee-Chan (Football Insider). With injury issues in north London, Spurs are aiming to complete the signing of Genoa's Romanian centre-back Radu Dragusin by the end of the week (Daily Mail). It could be one in, one out though, as West Ham have contacted Tottenham about centre-back Eric Dier, who is not a regular starter when everyone is available under Ange Postecoglou (Football Transfers).

CLICK TO READ: Six European stars who could be on the move in January...

Elsewhere, Frenkie de Jong has left the door open for a potential switch to Manchester United but insists he remains happy at Barcelona (Daily Express). Former Man United boss David Moyes says he is "comfortable" that his contract situation as West Ham manager will be sorted "at the right time" (The Times). To Chelsea now, and one player who could be returning is Hakim Ziyech as he may see his spell at Galatasaray in Turkey come to an end after just a handful of games (The Sun). Dropping down into the Sky Bet EFL, and Burnley winger Manuel Benson is in talks with Hull after the clubs verbally agreed on a loan deal until the conclusion of the campaign (Hull Daily Mail).

Derby are interested in Reading midfielder Charlie Savage - son of former Wales star Robbie (Daily Mail). North of the border, Rangers are interested in bringing former Hibs star Josh Doig back to Scotland from Serie A to solve their looming left-back problem (Daily Record). Brendan Rodgers insists he's focused on recruiting more quality to his Celtic squad this month despite the boost of keeping Kyogo Furuhashi on home soil (Daily Record). And finally on Tuesday, St Johnstone are set to sign ex-Sunderland striker Benjamin Kimpioka (Scottish Sun).