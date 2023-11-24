Transfer rumours and football gossip: Ivan Toney, Manchester United, Declan Rice

Former Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards is much admired by Sir Jim Ratcliffe as he ponders appointing a new face to that role at Manchester United once his investment in the club is ratified (The Independent).

But the Daily Mirror are reporting that Brentford are determined to keep hold of their returning striker in January.

Chelsea have joined a three-way transfer scrap for Brentford striker Ivan Toney, according to reports (Daily Mail).

Sir Jim Ratcliffe faces a crucial decision over the futures of Casemiro and Raphael Varane once he takes control of football operations at Manchester United (Daily Mail).

While the Daily Express report that United will not let Varane leave in January on loan but could countenance a permanent departure for a fee between £18m and £26m (Daily Express).

Questions are being asked by lawyers and experts whether Manchester United and Wolves were investigated at all by the Premier League after being fined for breaching UEFA FFP rules (The Sun).

Declan Rice has been elevated into England's senior leadership group, joining Harry Kane, Harry Maguire and Kyle Walker ahead of Euro 2024 after becoming a key member of Gareth Southgate's squad (Daily Mail).

Manchester United face losing another player to the Africa Cup of Nations in January after defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka was approached to play for DR Congo (Metro).

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has called on the football authorities to hit aggressive bosses with tougher punishments to deter copycat behaviour on the touchlines (Daily Mail).

Wolves have joined Brighton and Eintracht Frankfurt in showing interest in Viktoria Plzen's £10m-rated striker Rafiu Durosinmi (Daily Telegraph).

Arsenal are planning to offer a new deal to versatile defender Takehiro Tomiyasu to stave off interest from Bayern Munich (Daily Telegraph).