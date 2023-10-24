The latest rumours and gossip from Wednesday's back pages, including reports of Manchester Utd and Chelsea's interest in Borussia Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel.
Premier League leaders Arsenal are reportedly 'ready to take action' to acquire the services of Lazio midfield maestro Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, the Serbia international has four goals and eight assists this season in Serie A. (Daily Express)
Following uncertainity around his future at Barcelona, Liverpool are reportedly looking into the feasibility of signing teenage sensation Gavi. (Daily Mirror)
With Antonio Conte's future at Tottenham up in the air, former Barcelona and Spain boss Luis Enrique is reportedly open to the possibility of becoming head coach at the end of the season. (Daily Mail)
Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing Switzerland and Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel. (The Sun)
Graham Potter and Chelsea are boosted by the return of keeper Edouard Mendy who has resumed full training after a two-month injury absence, however, his future at Stamford Bridge remains uncertain. (The Times)
Mikel Arteta and Arsenal are prepared to reward Granit Xhaka's excellent performances this seasson with a 12-month contract extension, the new deal will keep him at the club till 2025. (The Sun)
Watford starlet Adrian Blake is being monitored by a number of clubs, including Tottenham. (Daily Mail)
Danish youngster Lasse Abildgaard is set to undergo trials with Manchester United. (The Sun)
Europe's elite clubs including Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund are all reportedly interested in Rangers starlet Bailey Rice. (The Scotsman)
Scottish Premiership clubs Dundee and Patrick Thistle are both looking to sign Alloa Athletic defender George Stanger. (Daily Record)