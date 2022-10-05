Erling Haaland reportedly has a Real Madrid clause in his contract that would allow him to leave Manchester City for the Spanish giants in 2024 (The Sun).

In their reported pursuit of Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli, Arsenal are willing to use Albert Sambi Lokonga in a swap deal. Gunners scouts are also thought to be looking at Croatian midfielder Lovro Majer (Daily Express).

Although it is understood no decision has been made, it has been suggested Lionel Messi plans to return to Barcelona after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires this summer (Daily Mirror).

In the search for a Youri Tielemans replacement, Leicester and Brendan Rodgers are hoping to bring in Manchester United's Donny van de Beek (Daily Mail).

Liverpool are reportedly one of many clubs interested in signing Jamal Musiala, despite Bayern Munich's reluctance to sell the highly-rated teenager (Daily Express).

Amid transfer speculation, Chelsea boss Graham Potter has said AC Milan's Rafael Leao is a "top player" (The Sun). Potter also insists his focus is on getting N'Golo Kante fit before addressing the midfielder's expiring Blues contract (The Times).

Favourite for the Wolves job, Julen Lopetegui, is set to leave Sevilla in the to pave the way for a possible move to Molineux (Daily Mail).

According to reports, Xabi Alonso is under serious consideration by Bayer Leverkusen to become their new manager (Daily Mirror). Former Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel reportedly turned down the job (Daily Mail).

Brighton's Leandro Trossard has refused to dismiss speculation linking him with a move away from the club (Daily Mail).

Everton want to exercise the option to sign Conor Coady on a permanent deal (The Times).