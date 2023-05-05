Consigned to the play-offs and, ultimately, another season in the fourth tier, boss Jon Brady picked his side up and has led them to the brink of automatic promotion once more, but their failure to secure it in last Saturday's defeat to Bradford has opened the door to another Hollywood-esque finale.

Few neutrals - and not a single Cobblers fan - will have forgotten Northampton's dramatic tumble out of the top three last May, leapfrogged by Bristol Rovers after the Gas put seven goals past an already relegated Scunthorpe team .

Kick-off time: 12:30 BST, Monday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

The permutations are pretty simple: win, and Northampton will play League One football next season.

But anything less will mean Stockport can steal third place and automatic promotion with a victory of their own... against already relegated Hartlepool. Sound familiar?

As those watching at home reach for the popcorn, Tranmere will be turning to their top scorer for inspiration in their role as this year's pantomime villain and that's why I'm backing JOSH HAWKES TO SCORE ANYTIME, with a price of 5/1 available.

The 24-year-old has 11 goals to his name this season and is finishing the season on a high. He's netted two in his last three and while he drew a blank last time out at AFC Wimbledon, he wasn't far from the action when he laid on Sam Taylor's equaliser.

His Tranmere side now haven't lost in three games, while Northampton's win at Sutton on their last away trip was their first in three.

Ian Dawes, who took over temporary charge in Birkenhead in March following Micky Mellon's dismissal, was named permanent boss on Thursday and that could lend mid-table Rovers the stability to see out an encouraging end to term, leaving Northampton's fate in the lap of the gods.