Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Grand National
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Johnson

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By James Cantrill
13:12 · FRI April 05, 2024

Football betting tips: Premier League

1pt Brennan Johnson to be shown a card at 10/1 (bet365, Boylesports)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30-hr?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=681&dcmp=SL_ACQ_BXG30

Kick-off time: 18:30 BST, Sunday

TV channel: Sky Sports Premier League

Home 4/11 | Draw 17/4 | Away 6/1

Nottingham Forest’s win over Fulham in midweek ended a run of six without one.

Away from home they have only won twice all season, one of which came under Nuno Espirito Santo’s tutelage at St James’ Park. Since then, Nuno’s men have only taken two points from a possible 15 in trips to Brentford, Bournemouth, Aston Villa, Brighton and Luton.

Next up is a different calibre of opposition.

Tottenham are eyeing up the top four and a return to the Champions League, although fifth may be good enough.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are currently two points off Aston Villa but have a game in hand.

Suprs come into this having only dropped three points from the last 24 on offer at home, so their odds on price is understandable.

What are the best bets?

The logic is simple.

BRENNAN JOHNSON faces his boyhood club, his emotions get the better of him and he is SHOWN A CARD.

Granted, a booking evaded him in his first appearance against his former employers but this time could be different.

Johnson

At 10/1, the price is huge, the same bet is as short as 17/4 with other firms.

Johnson has picked up three cards this term and with a cards per 90 average of 0.16, a price of 13/2 has enough juice.

Two of those cards have come in his last two starts and with a favourable refereeIng appointment he could make it a hattrick on Sunday.

BuildABet @ 60/1

  • Tottenham to win
  • Both teams to score
  • Heung-min Son to score anytime
  • Brennan Johnson to be carded
  • Destiny Udogie 2+ fouls
  • Ryan Yates 2+ fouls

CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

Heung-min Son has not gone longer than three games this term without scoring or assisting. In his last five appearances, he has had a hand in as many goals.

Combining a Son goal with the two foul merchants of both clubs Destiny Udogie (1.9 per game) and Ryan Yates (1.5) certainly appeals.

Team news

Johnson netted the opener in the draw with West Ham and should shake off a knock to start on Sunday.

Pape Sarr, Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski are all pushing for starts after having to settle for spots on the bench against West Ham.

Chris Wood
Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood

Nuno Espirito Santo will be without Nuno Tavares, Willy Boly and Taiwo Awoniyi in London.

Upon his return to Tottenham, Nuno could name an unchanged side from the one that won in midweek.

Crucially, Chris Wood has started the last four games for the visitors netting three goals and he will spearhead the side here.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Romero, van Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr; Kulusevski, Maddison, Johnson; Son

Nottingham Forest: Sels; Williams, Omobamidele, Murillo, Aina; Yates, Danilo; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood

Match facts

  • Having lost six of their seven Premier League games against Nottingham Forest between 1993 and 1997, Tottenham have now won their last five against them, keeping four clean sheets in the process.
  • Nottingham Forest have lost their last two away league games against Tottenham, having lost just one of their previous 11 visits before this (W8 D2).
  • Tottenham have won 11 of their 15 home Premier League matches this season (L4) and are the only side yet to draw a match on home soil in 2023-24. Since losing three in a row in November and December, Spurs have won seven of their last eight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (L1).
  • Nottingham Forest have won just two of their last 25 away Premier League matches (D7 L16). Since winning their first away game under Nuno Espírito Santo on Boxing Day at Newcastle, Forest are winless in five on the road (D2 L3).
  • Tottenham Hotspur have come from behind to win five Premier League home matches this season, including in their last home game against Luton. It’s their most home wins from losing positions in a single season in the competition.
  • Spurs have only failed to score in one of their last 42 Premier League matches, doing so in a 3-0 defeat to Fulham last month. They have scored in 29 different games this season, with no side scoring in more in 2023-24.
  • Nottingham Forest have scored 3+ goals in two of their 14 Premier League games under Nuno Espírito Santo, as many times as they did in 55 games under Steve Cooper. Forest are looking to net three or more goals in consecutive top-flight games in the same season for the first time since March/April 1995.
  • Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espírito Santo took charge of 10 Premier League matches as Spurs manager at the start of the 2021-22 season. Mauricio Pochettino won away at Spurs earlier this season with Chelsea and there’s only been three instances previously of two former managers winning away at a former club in a season: Glenn Roeder and Harry Redknapp at West Ham in 2006-07, Roy Hodgson and Kenny Dalglish at Blackburn in 2011-12 and David Moyes and Marco Silva at Everton this season.
  • Son Heung-Min has been involved in 11 goals in his last 12 Premier League appearances at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (7 goals, 4 assists) and scored in Spurs’ 3-1 home win over Nottingham Forest last March.
  • Since the turn of the year, Brennan Johnson has been involved in more Premier League goals than any other Spurs player (7 - 4 goals, 3 assists). His 12 total goal involvements in 2023-24 (5 goals, 7 assists) are the most by a Welsh player in a campaign since Gareth Bale in 2020-21 (13 - 11 goals, 2 assists).

Odds correct at 1300 BST (05/04/24)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo