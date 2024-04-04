Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Nottingham Forest’s win over Fulham in midweek ended a run of six without one.

Away from home they have only won twice all season, one of which came under Nuno Espirito Santo’s tutelage at St James’ Park. Since then, Nuno’s men have only taken two points from a possible 15 in trips to Brentford, Bournemouth, Aston Villa, Brighton and Luton.

Next up is a different calibre of opposition.

Tottenham are eyeing up the top four and a return to the Champions League, although fifth may be good enough.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are currently two points off Aston Villa but have a game in hand.

Suprs come into this having only dropped three points from the last 24 on offer at home, so their odds on price is understandable.