Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Brennan Johnson to be shown a card at 10/1 (bet365, Boylesports)
Nottingham Forest’s win over Fulham in midweek ended a run of six without one.
Away from home they have only won twice all season, one of which came under Nuno Espirito Santo’s tutelage at St James’ Park. Since then, Nuno’s men have only taken two points from a possible 15 in trips to Brentford, Bournemouth, Aston Villa, Brighton and Luton.
Next up is a different calibre of opposition.
Tottenham are eyeing up the top four and a return to the Champions League, although fifth may be good enough.
Ange Postecoglou’s side are currently two points off Aston Villa but have a game in hand.
Suprs come into this having only dropped three points from the last 24 on offer at home, so their odds on price is understandable.
The logic is simple.
BRENNAN JOHNSON faces his boyhood club, his emotions get the better of him and he is SHOWN A CARD.
Granted, a booking evaded him in his first appearance against his former employers but this time could be different.
At 10/1, the price is huge, the same bet is as short as 17/4 with other firms.
Johnson has picked up three cards this term and with a cards per 90 average of 0.16, a price of 13/2 has enough juice.
Two of those cards have come in his last two starts and with a favourable refereeIng appointment he could make it a hattrick on Sunday.
Heung-min Son has not gone longer than three games this term without scoring or assisting. In his last five appearances, he has had a hand in as many goals.
Combining a Son goal with the two foul merchants of both clubs Destiny Udogie (1.9 per game) and Ryan Yates (1.5) certainly appeals.
Johnson netted the opener in the draw with West Ham and should shake off a knock to start on Sunday.
Pape Sarr, Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski are all pushing for starts after having to settle for spots on the bench against West Ham.
Nuno Espirito Santo will be without Nuno Tavares, Willy Boly and Taiwo Awoniyi in London.
Upon his return to Tottenham, Nuno could name an unchanged side from the one that won in midweek.
Crucially, Chris Wood has started the last four games for the visitors netting three goals and he will spearhead the side here.
Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Romero, van Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr; Kulusevski, Maddison, Johnson; Son
Nottingham Forest: Sels; Williams, Omobamidele, Murillo, Aina; Yates, Danilo; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood
Odds correct at 1300 BST (05/04/24)
