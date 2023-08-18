Tottenham vs Manchester United betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Kick-off time: 17:30 BST, Saturday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Home 15/8 | Draw 13/5 | Away 13/10

Heading into this game, I didn't think I'd've been more impressed by Tottenham in gameweek one than Manchester United. Spurs had a tougher game at Brentford compared to United's home clash against Wolves, but there were way more positives for Ange Postecoglou than Erik ten Hag. Spurs, as is the case with 'Ange-ball', played a high-tempo, attack-minded brand of football that saw them dominate for long stretches against the Bees, and also create plenty of chances. But, as is usually the case in the early stages of the Postecoglou-process, there are gaps to be exploited, especially when, individually, Tottenham's defenders aren't great. The last bit of that sentence was mainly about Davinson Sanchez, who came on for the injured Christian Romero, and the Colombian could feature from the start here. Midfielders United could sign

Manchester United were lacklustre at best on Monday night, getting outplayed for large parts by a team touted for relegation, and being fortunate to escape with a point. This game represents another interesting test for Ten Hag's new midfield, which was left exposed against Wolves. There is no doubt they have the quality to carve Spurs open, but they could also see themselves overrun, especially with Tottenham's inverted full-backs creating a potential overload in the home team's favour. All in all, we could be in for an intriguing, and high-scoring, contest, especially if the pair approach this game in the same manner as they did their gameweek one match-ups.

What are the best bets? We've touched upon the Tottenham inverted full-backs, and one of them, EMERSON ROYAL got on the scoresheet last week by being in a more central position.

That is something we should see more of, as it is a staple of Ange-ball, meaning the 5/6 price available for Emerson to have just 1+ TOTAL SHOTS looks on the large side. CLICK HERE to back Emerson Royal 1+ total shot with Sky Bet The same bet is as short as 4/11 in places, and given he averaged 0.88 shots per 90 minutes last season when in a team who weren't anywhere near as attack-minded as they are this season, he should again pull the trigger. Remember, all we need for this bet to win is for him to take a shot, it could go into 'Row Z' for all I care, or get blocked a split second after it's left his foot or head. Given how I expect this game to play out, with Tottenham dominating territory, we can expect United to look towards the counter-attack as their main source of threat, bringing MARCUS RASHFORD TO SCORE ANYTIME into play at 8/5. CLICK HERE to back Marcus Rashford to score anytime with Sky Bet Despite United not being at their best, Rashford still managed to get off four shots equating to 0.43 xG against Wolves playing as the number nine, and I expect him to get a lot more space to operate in this contest which he should relish.

Last season was a sensational scoring one for the England international, netting 17 times in the league and averaging 0.58 xG per 90 minutes. If he hits that same level this season we can expect plenty more goals from him, starting on Saturday. Given that I think this game will be high-scoring, I was expecting closer to 13/10 for this bet given his numbers, so the United front-man looks a value play. A final bet that I love the look of at the prices is to back OLIVER SKIPP TO BE CARDED. CLICK HERE to back Oliver Skipp to be carded with Sky Bet Now, the same bet is as short as 6/4 in places and I'd have it closer to the market average of 2/1, yet we are getting a huge 4/1 with Sky Bet which is simply too good to turn down. Skipp was carded in Spurs' opener at Brentford, and was booked seven times in the league last season and six the season before that.

Oliver Skipp was booked last weekend against Brentford

If we look at his card per 90 since the start of the 2021/22 season, it stands at an impressive 0.41, which would imply a price of around 6/4. Skipp will be in and amongst it in a hotly-contested midfield battle, and has the cynical nature about his game that could see him cautioned for a number of reasons. The referee for this game is Michael Oliver, who averaged a huge 3.9 cards per game when refereeing matches between the 'big six', so is a ref to rise to the occasion.

BuildABet @ 26/1 Over 2.5 Goals

Both teams to score

Marcus Rashford to score anytime

Oliver Skipp to be carded

Emerson Royal 1+ total shots CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet Tottenham did create a decent amount against Brentford (1.45 xGF), but also shipped plenty of chances, especially on the counter attack (1.91 xGA). It was a similar story for Manchester United, who looked menacing in spells but also extremely vulnerable in other moments against Wolves (xG: MUN 1.97 - 1.72 WOL), meaning goals at both ends are highly likely on Saturday. Score prediction: Tottenham 2-2 Manchester United (Sky Bet odds: 9/1)

Team news Christian Romero is a doubt for Tottenham as he suffered a head injury last weekend against Brentford, with the Argentine potentially joining Bryan Gil (groin), Rodrigo Bentancur (knee) and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) on the sidelines. Tanguy Ndombele wasn't involved last week, though the reason for his absence wasn't explained. Manchester United are also potentially missing an Argentine centre back, but Lisandro Martinez's ankle injury has been played down suggesting he should be fit to start on Saturday.

Lisandro Martinez suffered a slight knock on Monday

Should he not, Victor Lindelof would likely step in ahead of Harry Maguire, who looks set to stay at Old Trafford for the 23/24 season after his proposed move to West Ham didn't go through. Rasmus Hojlund (back), Kobbie Mainoo (ankle), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Amad Diallo (knee) and Tom Heaton (calf) make up the known absentees for Ten Hag.

Predicted line-ups Tottenham: Vicario; Emerson, Sanchez, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Skipp, Maddison; Kulusevski, Richarlison, Son Manchester United: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fernandes, Casemiro, Mount; Antony, Rashford, Garnacho