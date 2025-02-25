Tottenham vs Manchester City tips, best bets, preview and BuildABet

BuildABet @ 19/1 Tottenham to win

It was all going so well! Manchester City were the team to stop again. Pep Guardiola had been right to choose not to strengthen the squad, but simply swap in Savinho for Julian Alvarez. The 10 wins, three draws and a Community Shield victory were all the proof we ever needed.

I wonder just how many sleepless nights Guardiola has had over his decision to play a severely weakened team at Tottenham in the Carabao Cup on October 30. An XI that included no recognised striker, James McAtee and Nico O'Reilly. That 2-1 defeat was the first of five in a row, with the fifth again at the hands of Spurs, a 4-0 home thrashing that ended City's 52-match unbeaten record at The Etihad. They have simply never recovered, and have in fact reached new nadirs impossible to imagine at the time.

For Tottenham, that remains the zenith of their campaign. They immediately tumbled into a downward spiral that only over the past few weeks have they been able to begin escaping from. Their turnaround, though, is far more straightforward than City's. It's only logical that a squad ravaged by injuries, with the busiest fixture list in the top flight, has improved its form - winning three straight league games - when some players have returned to fitness and the fixture list has eased.

What are the best bets?

Where there appears to have been very little logic applied however, is in the pricing of this match. TOTTENHAM can be backed at 23/10, and were it not for the Europa League being their obvious priority for the rest of the season, I'd be taking that price. I still find it hard to believe Ange Postecoglou won't play a very strong team to keep the positive momentum going, but there does remain slight uncertainty with Spurs, so the more than generous 17/20 about TOTTENHAM OR DRAW on the double chance is instead advised. CLICK HERE to back Tottenham or Draw with Sky Bet Spurs were 7/5 to beat City in the Carabao Cup back in October. That City team had lost one of their previous 50 matches. This City team have lost 14 of their last 27.

There is little point raking over old ground when it comes to the total collapse of Guardiola's side, but being blunt about their away form during this torrid spell emphasises just how overpriced Tottenham are. City are W3 D2 L10 away from The Etihad with their three wins coming at newly-promoted Leicester and Ipswich, and League One side Leyton Orient. Keep this one simple.

Team news

Predicted line-ups Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Davies, Danso, Spence; Bentancur, Sarr; Kulusevski, Maddison, Johnson; Son. Man City: Ederson; Nunes, Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol; Gonzalez, Kovacic; Savinho, Silva, Doku; Marmoush.