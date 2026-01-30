Tottenham vs Man City predictions, tips, best bets and Super Sunday preview

Football betting tips: Premier League
On the face of it Tottenham are a truly odd football club. Winning the Europa League and finishing fourth in the opening phase of the Champions League while finishing 17th and sitting 14th in the Premier League. Some effort.
It contextualises the situation Thomas Frank is dealing with. How can this be a managerial problem if successive coaches have faced exactly the same issue playing polar opposite styles of football?
Tempting as it may be to get carried away by Spurs' European success, believing this shows the potential of the squad should things click domestically, do not.
There is a strong case to be made that such is the growing financial power of the Premier League, the weekly challenge presented by opponents in England's top flight is in fact tougher than what is on offer in continental competition - a select few clubs aside.
The example of Spurs and the fact five English clubs made the UCL top eight, while no other country provided more than one, certainly supports that view.
Tottenham are right to celebrate booking a place in the round of 16 via wins over Villarreal, Copenhagen, Slavia Prague, Frankfurt and 10-man Dortmund. But now they must face Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle, Arsenal and Fulham.
City have come through a sticky spell by winning back-to-back home games 2-0, beating Wolves to keep the pressure on Arsenal in the title race and seeing off Galatasaray to avoid a Champions League play-off.
The arrival of Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace could prove crucial in stabilising an injury-hit defence, with the England centre-back having an immediate effect in marshalling the back four on his debut last weekend.
Against a Spurs side who have taken just nine points from 11 home fixtures and scored only 13 goals, it's hard to look past the 23/10 about MANCHESTER CITY TO WIN TO NIL.
Seventeen of City's 24 wins this season (71%) have come in that fashion, including six of their last eight.
Both in terms of value for money and impact, no club will match Manchester City's January business, as alongside the £20m spent on Guehi the £65m paid to Bournemouth for ANTOINE SEMENYO already looks a bargain.
Semenyo has scored in all but one of his four appearances, also having a second goal controversially disallowed against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup.
He's 2/1 TO SCORE ANYTIME and should be backed to do so.
Only Erling Haaland and Brentford striker Igor Thiago have scored more than Semenyo's 13 domestic goals in 25 matches this season, with seven of those coming in his last 10 games - all in separate appearances.
For a little extra narrative he found the net from distance with his final touch for the Cherries to beat Spurs in stoppage time just three weeks ago.
Score prediction: Tottenham 0-2 Man City
Odds correct at 10:40 GMT (30/1/26)
