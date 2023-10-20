Tottenham vs Fulham betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Oliver Skipp to be shown a card at 7/2 (Sky Bet, William Hill)
Tottenham showed great resilience to edge past Luton 1-0 in their game before the international break, not least because they were a man light.
Those three points ensured they went into the fortnight off top of the Premier League, ahead of their north London rivals Arsenal on goals scored.
Ange Postecoglou’s side are a joy to behold but the underlying data suggests they may be a little fortunate to find themselves top of the tree as they are significantly outperforming xG metrics at both ends of the pitch.
A caveat to that offensively is they have Son Heung-min and James Maddison in their XI, two players renowned for cheating this metric. Defensively, some regression could be expected.
Yves Bissouma's suspension leaves the hosts a bit light in the middle of the park. Who will attempt to fill the void?
Ange Postecoglou opted for OLIVER SKIPP on matchday one at Brentford but when Bissouma was sent off at Luton, it was Pierre-Emile Højbjerg that was brought into the frame at half-time.
The opposition should suit Skipp more but whoever it is, the bet is for the replacement TO BE SHOWN A CARD.
Skipp was carded against Brentford, taking his Premier League tally to 14, pretty large considering he has only started 15 games.
The midfielder's cards-per-90 average is 0.39 which would make anything north of 2/1 worth considering, so the 7/2 available certainly has some juice.
A card-happy referee taking charge of a derby, live on Sky. It looks like a perfect storm for bookings aplenty.
Anthony Taylor has brandished 37 cards (36Y, 1R) in seven appearances this season, including dishing out 11 at the Etihad when Manchester City beat Nottingham Forest.
Throwing Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Richarlison to be shown a card alongside Skipp provides some interest as the trio have picked up four cards between them in the league this season.
Score prediction: Tottenham 2-2 Fulham (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)
The suspended Bissouma is expected to be replaced by Hojbjerg or Skipp, with the former one of six players unavailable for the hosts.
Elsewhere, Brennan Johnson, Son Heung-min and Cristian Romero are 50/50, the latter two after picking up injuries on international duty.
As for the visitors, Marco Silva will be forced to shuffle his deck as Calvin Bassey is expected to replace the injured Issa Diop in the heart of the Cottagers' defence.
Up front, Carlos Vinicius is expected to be flanked by Willian and De Cordova-Reid.
Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Skipp; Kulusevski, Maddison, Richarlison; Son Heung-Min
Fulham: Leno; Castagne, Bassey, Ream, Robinson; Iwobi, Palhinha, Pereira; De Cordova-Reid, Vinicius, Willian
