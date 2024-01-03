Tottenham vs Burnley FA Cup betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

The Premier League will always be a priority, but I have no doubt that Tottenham would love a deep run in this competition. Ange Postecoglou has spent the recent couple of months dealing with availability issues though. That will have impacted any potential plans for rotation on Friday night. It is likely to force him to go stronger than usual, and even with a couple of players now away on international duty, it's likely to reflect a much closer XI to the one we are used to seeing in the Premier League. Burnley's struggles means that the FA Cup is going to be down their priority order this season. It's no shock to say that the odds-on home side should get the job done.

GIOVANI LO CELSO enjoyed a man of the match performance in the Premier League victory over Bournemouth last weekend, contributing two assists in that 3-1 win. He's demonstrated his flexibility in the midfield areas under Postecoglou, filling in where required and contributing in various ways. Lo Celso was deployed as more of a Number 8 against the Cherries, and it seems this is where he prefers to play. He's an attack-minded player and could feature in an advanced role here. At 15/2, you can get LO CELSO 2+ SHOTS ON TARGET which looks big based on the expected balance of the game. With no Son Heung-min available, further emphasis will be placed on others to provide a threat in front of goal. Lo Celso has demonstrated that in his starts, posting at least two shots in three of the four.

He scored in the away draw at Manchester City and the home defeat to Aston Villa too. There's every chance he sits in front of two holding midfielders flanked by Brennan Johnson and Bryan Gil. He was also deployed in a defensive role in those games where he found the net, and the three shots against West Ham demonstrate the expected increase when he's played further forward. And in case the game really goes in favour of the home side, we'll also have a small stakes play on the 28s available for 3+ SHOTS ON TARGET. Only Liverpool (8.3) and Brighton (7.5) average a higher number of shots on target than Tottenham (7.3) in home games in the Premier League this season. Burnley's 17.8 shots against in contests on the road is 'beaten' by West Ham (18.6) and Luton (20.1). If that's not enough, Spurs had 11 shots on target for their five goals when they went to Turf Moor in September.

Tottenham 5+ corners

Lo Celso's potential impact on this game has already been discussed above. Even with players missing, Tottenham's attacking style of football can drive them to victory against a struggling Clarets outfit who have conceded at least three in five of their six games against those currently in the top five. And with them expected to be on the front foot in this game, taking the hosts seeing at least five corners provides appeal.

Team news

Yves Bissouma is away on international duty

Tottenham's absentee list doesn't get any easier, with further issues coming from the game against Bournemouth. Young striker Alejo Veliz 'was in a lot of pain,' according to Postecoglou, while Pape Matar Sarr also went off injured - he was due to depart for AFCON with Senegal and would have missed this game anyway. Yves Bissouma is another on international duty - he's with Mali at the same tournament - while Son is away with South Korea at the Asia Cup. James Maddison, Ivan Perisic, Cristian Romero, Ryan Sessegnon, Manor Solomon and Micky van de Ven are those still sidelined through injury. Vincent Kompany is one of three Premier League managers not losing any players to AFCON. Jack Cork, Hjalmar Ekdal and Luca Koleosho are still out injured for the visitors.

Predicted line-ups Tottenham XI: Forster; Royal, Dier, Davies, Udogie; Bentancur, Højbjerg; Johnson, Lo Celso, Gil; Richarlison. Burnley XI: Muric; Vitinho, O'Shea, Delcroix, Taylor; Tresor, Cullen, Brownhill, Bruun Larsen; Rodriguez, Redmond.