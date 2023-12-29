Sporting Life
Dominic Solanke Bournemouth

Tottenham vs Bournemouth betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Jake Osgathorpe
21:44 · FRI December 29, 2023

Football betting tips: Premier League

1pt Bournemouth to win at 3/1 (Betfred, BetUK)

1pt Dominic Solanke to score anytime at 2/1 (bet365)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off time: 14:00 GMT, Sunday

Home 3/4 | Draw 16/5 | Away 29/10

Tottenham got a hiding in midweek against Brighton, going down 4-0 before rallying and saving face with two late goals to make the scoreline respectable.

Ange Postecoglou's side continue to be extremely vulnerable defensively, whether they have a centre-back playing or not, and they welcome a red-hot Bournemouth side on Sunday.

The Cherries have won six of an unbeaten seven, scoring multiple times in all seven, with that run including four straight away wins.

Andoni Iraola's side are clicking, and they really aren't a team a depleted Spurs team want to see heading to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

What are the best bets?

Stylistically, this could be a game that really suits BOURNEMOUTH, and their price of 3/1 TO WIN is simply too big.

Spurs will play wide open, whether they have a first choice personnel or not, and the Cherries have shown they can pick teams off with their pressing and fast transitions.

Iraola's team have been simply sensational for a decent period of time. Since the start of November the Cherries have won six of eight league games, losing just once (at Manchester City), picking up the most expected points (xP) per game in the entire league.

xP per game Premier League

They have excelled defensively in that time too, allowing just 0.99 xGA per game, while their attack hasn't missed a beat either (2.09 xGF per game), meaning they really are a team to fear for any side in the league, never mind a Tottenham team missing a huge amount of key players.

Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero are both absent meaning Emerson Royal and Ben Davies will again likely play at centre-back, while no Rodrigo Bentancur or Yves Bissouma means ether Oliver Skipp or Pierre-Emile Højbjerg will play alongside Pape Matar Sarr in midfield. That spine hardly instills fear into any opponent, and their attacking options suffered a further blow in midweek.

Not only is key creator James Maddison still missing, but arguably Spurs' best player over the last month Dejan Kulusevski is suspended for this game. Spurs potential line-up for this looks exceptionally vulnerable, and Bournemouth can take advantage.

I'm going to make a second play on this game too, with DOMINIC SOLANKE's ANYTIME SCORER price too big at 2/1.

The Englishman has scored eight in his last seven and will relish playing up against two full-backs, with plenty of space to cause all sorts of problems on the day.

Solanke last seven

He has been getting plenty of chances in this attack-minded Bournemoth team, and is worth chancing to add to his tally against a Spurs team who have shipped 2.46 xGA per game over their last nine.

BuildABet @ 30/1

  • Bournemouth to win
  • Both teams to score
  • Dominic Solanke to score
  • Emerson Royal to be carded

CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

Tottenham's style of play lends itself to an open contest with chances at both ends, meaning both teams will likely get on the scoresheet.

Emerson Royal hasn't been overly impressive at centre-back for Spurs, and up against the league's in form striker who is a physical handful as well as a willing runner, he could find his way into the referees notebook.

Team news

Manor Solomon (knee), Ivan Perisic (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Rodrigo Bentancur (ankle), James Maddison (ankle), Micky van de Ven (thigh) and Cristian Romero (hamstring) are all out of action, while Yves Bissouma continues to serve a suspension for Spurs and is joined by Dejan Kulusevski after he picked up his fifth yellow of the campaign in midweek.

Dejan Kulusevski Tottenham

Options are limited to shake things up for Spurs, with Giovani Lo Celso and Bryan Gil the most credible candidates for promotion from the bench.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth hope midfield regular Lewis Cook can recover from a groin problem to play some part this weekend, while Hamed Traore should return to the squad following illness. However, Tyler Adams (thigh), Lloyd Kelly (thigh) and Ryan Fredericks (calf) remain sidelined.

Full-backs Milos Kerkez and Max Aarons missed the win over Fulham - though the latter was named among the substitutes despite being short of fitness - but both could be back at Andoni Iraola's disposal. A return for Kerkez would see Dango Ouattara drop out of the starting XI, having filled in at left-back on Tuesday.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Emerson, Davies, Udogie; Skipp, Sarr; Johnson, Lo Celso, Son; Richarlison

Bournemouth: Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Christie, Scott; Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier; Solanke

Match facts

  • Tottenham have scored 32 goals in 13 Premier League games against Bournemouth, with their average of 2.5 goals-per-game against the Cherries their highest of any side they’ve faced at least 10 times.
  • Bournemouth won this exact fixture 3-2 last season, having lost each of their first five away games against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.
  • Having failed to score in their first two Premier League home games of 2023, Tottenham have now scored in each of their last 18 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. However, they’ve conceded 3+ goals (3 times) more often they’ve scored 3+ goals (twice) at home in the league this year.
  • Since (and including) the weekend of their first league victory this season (27-29 October), no side have won more Premier League games (7) or picked up more Premier League points (22) than Bournemouth.
  • Bournemouth have won six of their last seven Premier League games (D1), scoring at least twice in each match. It’s their longest ever run of scoring multiple goals in the competition, while they could also win five consecutive top-flight matches for the very first time.
  • Tottenham have scored in the first half in each of their last seven Premier League home games – only once have they had a longer such run in the competition, scoring before half-time in nine in a row at White Hart Lane between May and November 1999.
  • Richarlison has been involved in seven goals in his last six Premier League home games for Spurs, scoring four and assisting three. He had no goals and two assists in his first 14 appearances at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the club.

Odds correct at 2145 GMT (29/12/23)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS