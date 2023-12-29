Tottenham vs Bournemouth betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Tottenham got a hiding in midweek against Brighton, going down 4-0 before rallying and saving face with two late goals to make the scoreline respectable. Ange Postecoglou's side continue to be extremely vulnerable defensively, whether they have a centre-back playing or not, and they welcome a red-hot Bournemouth side on Sunday. The Cherries have won six of an unbeaten seven, scoring multiple times in all seven, with that run including four straight away wins. Andoni Iraola's side are clicking, and they really aren't a team a depleted Spurs team want to see heading to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

What are the best bets? Stylistically, this could be a game that really suits BOURNEMOUTH, and their price of 3/1 TO WIN is simply too big. CLICK HERE to back Bournemouth to win with Sky Bet Spurs will play wide open, whether they have a first choice personnel or not, and the Cherries have shown they can pick teams off with their pressing and fast transitions. Iraola's team have been simply sensational for a decent period of time. Since the start of November the Cherries have won six of eight league games, losing just once (at Manchester City), picking up the most expected points (xP) per game in the entire league.

They have excelled defensively in that time too, allowing just 0.99 xGA per game, while their attack hasn't missed a beat either (2.09 xGF per game), meaning they really are a team to fear for any side in the league, never mind a Tottenham team missing a huge amount of key players. Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero are both absent meaning Emerson Royal and Ben Davies will again likely play at centre-back, while no Rodrigo Bentancur or Yves Bissouma means ether Oliver Skipp or Pierre-Emile Højbjerg will play alongside Pape Matar Sarr in midfield. That spine hardly instills fear into any opponent, and their attacking options suffered a further blow in midweek. Not only is key creator James Maddison still missing, but arguably Spurs' best player over the last month Dejan Kulusevski is suspended for this game. Spurs potential line-up for this looks exceptionally vulnerable, and Bournemouth can take advantage. I'm going to make a second play on this game too, with DOMINIC SOLANKE's ANYTIME SCORER price too big at 2/1. CLICK HERE to back Dominic Solanke to score anytime with Sky Bet The Englishman has scored eight in his last seven and will relish playing up against two full-backs, with plenty of space to cause all sorts of problems on the day.

He has been getting plenty of chances in this attack-minded Bournemoth team, and is worth chancing to add to his tally against a Spurs team who have shipped 2.46 xGA per game over their last nine.

BuildABet @ 30/1 Bournemouth to win

Both teams to score

Dominic Solanke to score

Emerson Royal to be carded CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet Tottenham's style of play lends itself to an open contest with chances at both ends, meaning both teams will likely get on the scoresheet. Emerson Royal hasn't been overly impressive at centre-back for Spurs, and up against the league's in form striker who is a physical handful as well as a willing runner, he could find his way into the referees notebook.

Team news Manor Solomon (knee), Ivan Perisic (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Rodrigo Bentancur (ankle), James Maddison (ankle), Micky van de Ven (thigh) and Cristian Romero (hamstring) are all out of action, while Yves Bissouma continues to serve a suspension for Spurs and is joined by Dejan Kulusevski after he picked up his fifth yellow of the campaign in midweek.

Options are limited to shake things up for Spurs, with Giovani Lo Celso and Bryan Gil the most credible candidates for promotion from the bench. Meanwhile, Bournemouth hope midfield regular Lewis Cook can recover from a groin problem to play some part this weekend, while Hamed Traore should return to the squad following illness. However, Tyler Adams (thigh), Lloyd Kelly (thigh) and Ryan Fredericks (calf) remain sidelined. Full-backs Milos Kerkez and Max Aarons missed the win over Fulham - though the latter was named among the substitutes despite being short of fitness - but both could be back at Andoni Iraola's disposal. A return for Kerkez would see Dango Ouattara drop out of the starting XI, having filled in at left-back on Tuesday.

Predicted line-ups Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Emerson, Davies, Udogie; Skipp, Sarr; Johnson, Lo Celso, Son; Richarlison Bournemouth: Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Christie, Scott; Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier; Solanke