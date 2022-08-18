This weekend's top flight action commences in north London where Tottenham host Wolves in the early kick off. James Cantrill previews the game providing his best bet.
2pt Dejan Kulusevski To Score or Assist 5/6 (Betfair Sportsbook, Paddy Power)
The hosts come into this having taken four points from their opening two fixtures. The manner in which they snatched a share of the spoils at Stamford Bridge was epitomised by Harry Kane’s post match interview, as Spurs talisman claimed to have scored the winner.
Having largely been outplayed in the match and the controversial nature of both Spurs’ goals, when Kane glanced home Ivan Perisic’s corner, the result will have felt more like a victory.
In the corner prior to the equaliser, Cristian Romero was in the centre of the controversy as he pulled Marc Cucurella to the floor via his hair.
The Argentine defender managed to avoid a red card and remain on the pitch for the remainder of the game but has been ruled out for the Wolves game with an injury. Other than that the hosts could remain unchanged.
At 1/2 to score at least two goals, Bet365 suggest there is a 66.7% chance that Spurs bag twice and with that in mind I have delved into Betfair’s to score or assist market.
Since Antonio Conte signed DEJAN KULUSEVSKI at the end of January, no player in the Premier League has racked up more assists than the Swede’s total of nine. Only former Playmaker award winner Kevin De Bruyne comes close to that tally over that period.
Kulusevski is not just a provider, he has also helped himself to a few goals.
Since arriving in North London, the Juventus loanee struck up a formidable partnership with Kane and Son often operating on the right hand side of attack in a 3-4-3 formation.
He notched up 15 goals contributions in just 20 top flight appearances, this gives him a G+A p90 average of 0.98, a staggering total.
If you were to directly convert that into a price, this angle should be 2/100. Obviously, there are other factors at play here but that certainly makes the 5/6 available for Kulusevski TO SCORE OR ASSIST worth a punt.
Score prediction: Tottenham 4-1 Wolves (Sky Bet odds: 18/1)
Odds correct 1800 BST (18/08/22)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.