The hosts come into this having taken four points from their opening two fixtures. The manner in which they snatched a share of the spoils at Stamford Bridge was epitomised by Harry Kane’s post match interview, as Spurs talisman claimed to have scored the winner.

Having largely been outplayed in the match and the controversial nature of both Spurs’ goals, when Kane glanced home Ivan Perisic’s corner, the result will have felt more like a victory.

In the corner prior to the equaliser, Cristian Romero was in the centre of the controversy as he pulled Marc Cucurella to the floor via his hair.

The Argentine defender managed to avoid a red card and remain on the pitch for the remainder of the game but has been ruled out for the Wolves game with an injury. Other than that the hosts could remain unchanged.

At 1/2 to score at least two goals, Bet365 suggest there is a 66.7% chance that Spurs bag twice and with that in mind I have delved into Betfair’s to score or assist market.