Brazilian compatriots Fred and Casemiro nullified the usually press-resistant Bentancur. Without him linking up defence to attack, Spurs looked disjointed and their meticulously rehearsed patterns of play became sporadic.

The Italian supremo must field some of the blame though, his devotion to the flat midfield three of Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg proved to be their downfall and failing to do anything about it until 10 minutes from time ultimately cost them the game.

The visitors failed to lay a glove on Manchester United, outshot 28 to 9, only hitting the target twice and generating an xG of 0.84.

No doubt the Spurs felt the wrath of Conte following their abject performance at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Man United provided the blueprint for Eddie Howe as to how to best Spurs; stop Bentancur from playing.

Without Richarlison or Dejan Kulusevski, Harry Kane and Son become isolated, nullify Spurs attacking threat.

With both Richarlison and Kulusevski expected to miss Sunday’s game, I expect another toothless performance from Conte’s side which is why taking NEWCASTLE DOUBLE CHANCE appeals here.

Spurs have been formidable at home, boasting a 100% record, however, this record is not as convincing as it first seems given the calibre of those sides.

Everton, Leicester, Wolves and Southampton have all left North London empty handed this season, these currently languish in the bottom eight though.

Spurs secured an impressive point at Stamford Bridge, in a game they were largely outplayed in, and have fallen short in both of their other two games against fellow top six sides.

In comparison, the Magpies have held their own, narrowly losing out at Anfield, in their only league defeat of the season, and securing a point in a six goal thriller at home to Manchester City.

Newcastle also held Man Utd to a draw at the weekend, a side that proved to be considerably better than Spurs on Wednesday.

A slight concern for this angle is the absence of mercurial winger Allan Saint-Maximin who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Newcastle have only scored once in the Frenchman’s absence, but they remain uneaten over that period.