Tottenham welcome Everton in Saturday's late kick-off and Tom Carnduff has found value in backing a couple of Spurs attackers to star.

Tottenham remain in the early title hunt with just one defeat on their tally from the opening nine games. Victory here would move them level on points with Manchester City ahead of their Super Sunday clash. On the other hand, Everton may sit 12th in the Premier League table but they have only managed to win two of their nine, and while a lot was made of their previous good defensive record, the underlying numbers showed an element of fortune in that. They have only conceded nine - the joint-best defensive record in the division - but that has come from a significantly higher 16.2 xGA. That's the fourth-worst in England's top-flight, and this Spurs attack can make the most of it.

Antonio Conte's side have been boasting strong attacking numbers in the opening part of the campaign, with 20 goals scored from an xG figure of 15.4. In all competitions this season, Spurs have been averaging 1.77 xGF per game, with a close enough rate of 1.92 actual goals. They've been boosted by the recent return to goalscoring form for Son Heung-min, who netted a hat-trick off the bench against Leicester and two goals in their Champions League win over Eintracht Frankfurt last time out. At a best price of 8/5, there is huge appeal in backing SON TO SCORE ANYTIME. He is playing with that confidence we have seen him display in recent seasons. He's posted at least two shots in eight of his nine Premier League games so far, with the same coming in three of his four European contests.

There were a huge total of five for two goals against Frankfurt, coming from 0.46 xG. That was the fifth time this season he posted an xG figure of 0.40 or higher - highlighting the quality of chances he is seeing. His average in all competitions sits at 2.54 shots and 0.28 xG per game. Against an Everton side who have the second-highest average shots conceded per outing (16.2), we can expect Son to have a few good opportunities to strike. Son's return to form has also seen Harry Kane increase his already strong goal involvement, and it's also worth a play on HARRY KANE TO HAVE 1+ ASSISTS. Kane got assists in the wins over Leicester and Frankfurt, with both of those coming on goals scored by Son. A point of interest here is that no player averages more key passes per Premier League game in this Tottenham squad than Kane (1.9). That figure is the same as Son's, although he is a much shorter 6/4 to pick up a helper.

