Tottenham host Chelsea on Super Sunday, a fierce rivalry in the Premier League. Liam Kelly previews the game and provides three bets.

Getting a grasp on Tottenham has been especially difficult recently. Inconsistency is not often a friend when it comes to betting on football matches, and if Spurs are anything, they are inconsistent. Positive performances against Manchester City and West Ham sandwich wholly unsatisfactory displays versus AC Milan and Leicester, making you wonder which Tottenham will turn up. There have been a variety of setbacks for both Antonio Conte and his squad, though, with Cristian Stellini taking charge in the former's absence, understandably destabilising Spurs' season at an important time.

Kick-off time: 13:30 GMT, Sunday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Tottenham 6/4 | Draw 23/10 | Chelsea 15/8

Chelsea, on the other hand, have been consistent. Unfortunately for them, it's been in poor results. The Blues have also been consistent in the way they've accrued those results — squandering a lot of scoring opportunities that would put Chelsea in a better position. Graham Potter is under a mass amount of pressure as a result of Chelsea missing chances, with his team scoring just six goals from a total of 14.6 expected goals (xG) in the Premier League since the World Cup break.

As a consequence, trusting Chelsea is obviously a risky play at the moment, but the price about the visitors to turn their fortunes around is simply too big. At a general 15/8, CHELSEA TO WIN is a solid selection. Another bet that makes appeal is the 11/5 price at bet365 about CRISTIAN ROMERO TO BE SHOWN A CARD. It might seem short for a player to be put in the book, but a fiery affair is expected, and if Chelsea have the opportunity to have some joy against an inconsistent Spurs side, backing Romero to be carded is an solid choice, even at this price. The defender is more than capable of the crazy when it comes to making challenges and has been especially indisciplined since winning the World Cup with Argentina. Romero has committed 16 fouls in his seven Premier League games played since the break in domestic action, picking up at least a yellow in five of those matches.

I'm happy to add CRISTIAN ROMERO TO BE SENT OFF to the staking plan, too. Available at a generous 33/1 with Unibet, envisaging Romero to see red in all senses of the phrase doesn't seem like such a stretch. Indeed, the fact there are names that come before him at the top of the red card market is surprising.

