Tottenham's top-four hopes remain alive and they'll be aiming to put the pressure on Arsenal as they face Burnley. Tom Carnduff picks out his best bets.

Tottenham kept their top-four hopes alive with a convincing 3-0 win over North London rivals Arsenal on Thursday night. It's a quick turnaround to Sunday's early, early kick-off but a home tie against Burnley will be welcome as they aim to secure Champions League football. The Clarets have boosted their bid for survival under Mike Jackson's temporary guidance but a home defeat to Aston Villa may suggest that the good run has come to an end. Only Everton and Norwich have picked up fewer points on the road this season. Burnley have something to play for but so do Tottenham - they have to be winning this game if they want a return to Europe's elite club competition.

Tottenham are a short price and they should justify that with three points. While they were beaten at Turf Moor in February, they have been good against the teams at the bottom end of the league - winning all five of their games against the bottom three. That was during a tough patch for Spurs though having lost at home to both Southampton and Wolves in the weeks before that meeting. They come into this on the back of a four match unbeaten run - that includes a draw away at Liverpool. Burnley have avoided defeat in both of their away games under Jackson but the xG scoreline of 2.86 - 1.97 in West Ham's favour highlights that they were fortunate to leave the London Stadium with a point. Spurs have looked much better since Conte's arrival at the club and two players who have starred are worth backing in the same bet. At 40/1, I'm intrigued by SON TO ASSIST KULUSEVSKI AND KULUSEVSKI TO ASSIST SON with Sky Bet. CLICK HERE to back Son to assist Kulusevski and Kulusevski to assist Son with Sky Bet Since joining the club in January, Kulusevski has recorded eight assists in 16 appearances. Across the course of a full season at that rate, he'd have a huge 19 assists. From those eight assists, five have been for Son Heung-min. There's a connection between the two players and Son will be eager to try and secure the Golden Boot with a potential for goals here.

Son Heung-min has scored 21 league goals from 12.8 xG this season, an overperformance of 65%.



He has now scored 91 Premier League goals from an xG of 60.9, an overperformance of 56%.



Consistent, elite, clinical finishing. pic.twitter.com/lCBHxcUhmQ — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) May 13, 2022

Son has assisted one of Kulusevski's three goals at the club - that coming in the 3-2 win away at Manchester City - while he has shown he does pose an open threat play at the 40/1 price is well worth taking on Son returning the favour at some stage. On the Burnley side of things, there is appeal in taking the 14/5 price on JOSH BROWNHILL TO BE SHOWN A CARD. The midfielder was booked in the defeat to Villa last time out. CLICK HERE to back Josh Brownhill to be shown a card with Sky Bet It's not a surprise when we consider that he committed three fouls in that game. He also saw three fouls in the recent home win over Wolves but managed to avoid punishment there. Referee Kevin Friend has averaged 4.75 cards shown per Premier League game this season. In his two games involving Burnley, the average has been six. An opposition midfielder has been booked in three of Tottenham's last five contests. In a game Spurs should win, it's worth backing Brownhill to catch the referee's attention more than once.

