Antonio Conte's Tottenham host Brentford in the Premier League on Thursday evening. Jake Pearson has previewed the fixture, picking out his best bet.

Antonio Conte’s short tenure at Tottenham has been a topsy-turvy one to say the least, and perhaps a bit of an eye-opener for the Italian. The former Chelsea boss stated that the level at the club was “not so high”, and that he was just starting to “understand the situation”, after Spurs lost to Mura in the Europa Conference League last Thursday. It was Conte’s fourth game in charge, his first three returning two wins and a draw, but he has had plenty of time to ruminate on what was a humiliating night for himself and his players as Spurs’ league match against Burnley on Sunday was called off due to the snow. Fortunately, though not necessarily for the players, the break means Conte will have had plenty of time to improve the fitness of his squad, working the players mercilessly to ensure they are all at the requisite level to play for an Antonio Conte team.

Brentford, meanwhile, will be basking in the glory of their 1-0 victory over Everton on Sunday, ending their run of seven matches without a win and moving them seven points clear of the relegation zone. The Bees have a vital run of fixtures coming up, travelling to fourth-bottom Leeds before hosting fifth-bottom Watford immediately after this tricky task away to Tottenham, but they will be desperate for points from this mini period, with games against Chelsea (Carabao Cup), Manchester City twice and Liverpool coming up. It is difficult to know exactly which way this match will go, and in particular how long it will take for Conte’s methods to begin taking effect, so it is probably best to avoid any 1X2 bets in this fixture. Brentford began the season with a defence-first mindset, keeping clean sheets in three of their opening five matches, but since their thrilling 3-3 draw with Liverpool in September, the floodgates have opened somewhat. Spurs matches have seen a similar theme, not conceding a goal in their opening three fixtures, but allowing 17 in their proceeding nine.

In fact, over the last eight matches of the season, only games involving Liverpool have seen OVER 2.5 GOALS land on more occasions than games involving Tottenham and Brentford – 75% apiece – while between them they have kept just two clean sheets across their last 16 matches. CLICK HERE to back Over 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet There has clearly been a shift at both these clubs, one that has lead to more goals being both scored and conceded, and that makes a price of 10/11 for three of more goals to be scored in this fixture appealing.

Tottenham v Brentford best bets and score prediction 1pt Over 2.5 Goals at 10/11 (General) Score prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Brentford (Sky Bet odds: 13/2) Odds correct at 1540 GMT (30/11/21)

